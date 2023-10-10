Akpabio calls for improved ties between Nigeria, U.S

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has called for deeper collaboration between Nigeria and the United States.

He made the call on Tuesday in Abuja, while addressing a delegation from the American embassy in Nigeria, led by the chargé d’affaires, Mr David Greene.

Akpabio noted the role of the United States in entrenching democracy and democratic values across the world, acknowledging that this task sometimes required Americans to pay the ultimate price.

He urged the American government not to tire in its role as big brother because the world needs a guiding hand from its oldest democracy.

”I am a believer in the American democracy and I ask that you continue to offer assistance to Nigeria and other countries as we walk our way up the ladder of democracy.”

Earlier, Greene said his team was seeking collaborative efforts with the Nigerian Senate on multiple fronts.

” We came here today to pay a courtesy call on the Senate President to Congratulate him and also in hopes that we can find ways to work together for the collective good on the Nigerian people.”

The visit ended with exchange of souvenirs by the host and the visitors.