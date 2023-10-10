United Nigeria Airlines becomes IATA member

Nigeria’s fastest growing airline, United Nigeria Airlines Company Limited, has been admitted as a member of the global aviation body, the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The airlines’ admittance into IATA was conveyed to the management of United Nigeria Airlines in a letter dated October 9, 2023, and addressed to Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, chairman and chief executive of the company.

The letter signed by William Walsh, IATA Director General, said the group was happy to welcome United Nigeria Airlines into its fold.

“It gives me great pleasure personally to welcome United Nigeria Airlines as an IATA member,” the Director General said in the letter.

According to him, “IATA mission is to represent, lead, and serve the aviation industry and is the collective voice of some 300 Airlines from over 120 countries worldwide. Our vision is to work together to shape the future growth of a safe, secure, and sustainable air transport industry that connects and enriches our world.”

The IATA Director General further informed United Nigeria Airlines that the group’s priorities “include improving global safety, protecting the industry’s ability to grow sustainably, driving digital transformation within the industry and becoming the trusted source for aviation data.”

Expressing his happiness about United Nigeria Airlines’ membership of the group, the Director General said, “I sincerely hope that you, your airline, and employees will reap the full benefits of IATA membership.”

Commenting on the feat, Chief Operating Officer of the airline, Mazi Osita Okonkwo, said the IATA membership is an indication that United Nigeria Airlines was on course to becoming a global carrier.”

According to him, “the membership is a boost to our strategic engagements towards achieving our goals and becoming an airline that operates in accordance with global aviation standards.”

“We welcome the admission into IATA membership and assure that it will propel us to exceeding customer expectations on safety, quick service delivery, and top-notch customer services,” he added.

The IATA membership is coming in the heels of the accreditation of United Nigeria Airlines, last May, as an IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certified carrier.

United Nigeria Airlines is currently engaged with its expansion programme with immediate expectations for direct flight operations to Accra in Ghana and other regional destinations alongside expanded operations to Sokoto, Kano, Jos and Benin.

Already, management of the airline has concluded arrangements to boost its fleet size with the arrival of two Airbus A320 aircraft expected to arrive Nigeria mid-October and early December while another set of E-190 Embraer aircraft will join the services of the company in the first quarter of 2024.

The airline was also recently granted approval by the Federal Government of Nigeria to commence direct flight operations into North America, Europe, and the Middle East.