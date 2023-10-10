Assailants abduct four female students of Nasarawa State University

Assailants have abducted four students of Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK).

The four students, all female, were abducted from their residence in Keffi at about 12:55 a.m.

The police spokesman in Nasarawa State, DSP Ramhan Nansel, confirmed this Tuesday.

He said police operatives and troops of the Nigerian Army responded swiftly upon learning of the abduction by combing the surrounding bushes, but could not trace the abductors and the victims.

Nansel added that the Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa State, Maiyaki Baba had ordered a comprehensive manhunt for the abductors so as to rescue the students unhurt.