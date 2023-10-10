Police declare man wanted over killing of girlfriend

Police in Lagos State have declared one Benjamin Nnanyereugo wanted for allegedly killing his 21-year-old girlfriend.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this Tuesday in Ikeja that Nnanyereugo was suspected to have murdered the lady on July 13 at his Oral Estate, Ajah, Lagos, home.

“Following the exhaustion of all available options to bring Nnanyereugo in, he is declared wanted.

“The suspect is 26 years old, approximately 5.9 feet tall and hails from Abia. He is dark in complexion and speaks English, Igbo and Pidgin English fluently.

“If seen, please contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727,’’ Hundeyin requested.