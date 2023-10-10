Tinubu seeks House of Representatives confirmation for NDDC Board’s Chairman, members 

President Bola Tinubu has requested the House of Representatives’ confirmation of appointment for the positions of Chairman and members of the Governing Board, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The President’s request is contained in a letter addressed to the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas and read at plenary Tuesday in Abuja.

Tinubu said in the letter that the request was in compliance with section 2 (2) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment etc) Act.

“The section stated that the board and management of NDDC would be appointed by the President and Commander-in-Chief-of the Armed Forces.

READ ALSO:

Police declare man wanted over killing of girlfriend

United Nigeria Airlines becomes IATA member

Agoro steps in as 22nd Head of Service in Lagos

“This is however , subject to the confirmation of the Senate in consultation with the House of Representatives.

“In compliance with the provisions of section 2(2) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment etc.) Act, I am pleased to present the underlisted seventeen (17) nominees for the consideration of the House of Representatives.

“This is for the positions of Chairman and members of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“While I look forward to the usual expeditious consideration of the House, please accept, Rt. Honourable Speaker, the assurances of my highest consideration,” he said.