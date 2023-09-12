Akeredolu sacks aides attached to Deputy

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has sacked all the media aides attached to the office of his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Akeredolu, who handed over to his deputy when he embarked on three months medical leave to Germany, returned to the country this week.

In his absence, there was a cold war between Aiyedatiwa and some loyalists of the governor.

The deputy, who has his eyes on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial ticket for next year’s election, also had issues with some party chieftains.

Apparently reacting to rumours associated to his perceived rift with the governor, Aiyedatiwa had pledged loyalty to Akeredolu earlier in the day.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson, the deputy governor had said no amount of fabricated lies would turn him against his boss.

Hours after issuing this statement, Akeredolu disbanded the media crew of his deputy

In a statement on Tuesday, Akeredolu asked all the aides to submit all the government properties in their possession to the acting permanent secretary in the office of the deputy governor.

The governor in a statement, issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, listed the affected aides as the press secretary to the Governor, Kenneth Odusola; Special Assistant to Governor (New Media) Okunniga Oladipupo; and Special Assistant to the Governor (Photography) Abayomi Samson Adefolalu.

“All media aides appointed by the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, and seconded to the office of the deputy Governor, have been relieved of their appointments with immediate effect.

“Similarly, the Press Crew attached to the office of the deputy governor has been disbanded.

“Consequently, all members of the Press Crew are to report back to their various ministries and stations,” the statement read.

Akeredolu, however, directed the Ministry of Information and Orientation to provide adequate coverage for the activities of the deputy’s governor office henceforth.