Akanimo Edet: So, Commander is gone!, by Akpandem James

Death comes. It does frequently and unannounced. In some cases there are signs that it is imminent, in others it comes just like a thief in the night. But come it does, all the same. It is one recurrent phenomenon that man is yet to get used to. It is the way of all flesh. It is the final bus stop. We all know it will come; but whenever it does, it sends grief in a pack of emotions. And evokes sentiments, and questions: ‘Why him?’ ‘Why now?’

Akanimo Edet’s death came to me as a surprise, a bolt from the blue. I never heard about his indisposition.

I did only when the gavel of death had been struck by the harbinger. I was in Uyo in October 2023 for the biennial conference of the Nigeria Guild of Editors. My friend and brother, Ehi Braimah, who also came for the same event, was lodged at Rosmour Gold, just behind Akanimo’s house in Ewet Housing Estate. I went to check on Ehi, and as usual decided to also check on Akanimo and his wife, Ime. We went together as we were to end up in my place afterward. I turned the bend leading to Akanimo’s place and saw my old course-mate at the University of Uyo, Peter Udiong, standing by the gate. I was excited to see him after a long while.

He asked what I was doing around there and I told him I was there to see a friend, Akanimo, whom I’ve not seen for a while. He told me he was not at home. What about the wife? She’s equally not at home. You sef, what are you doing around here, I asked since I never knew him to be Akanimo’s relation. Of course, I knew he was Annang, but did not link the lines from that angle. He offered that he was just stopping over since he stays a stone’s throw from the place. We relived old times and he promised to visit me before I left for my station. He did. In all the interactions, Peter never told me Akanimo was indisposed. I couldn’t get Ime on the phone to tell her I stopped by.

It was therefore shocking when someday in December I had a call from a brother, Ebong Ekpe-Juda. In his characteristic manner he started with a question: Have you heard your friend is dead? Which of them? I asked, holding my breath. Akanimo, he offered. Which Akanimo? I asked again. Instead of answering directly, Ebong went typical: How many Akanimos do you know? At least five, I answered. He then said: “The one you call Commander, Akanimo Edet.”

My jaw dropped. I then told him it was a piece of information I needed to confirm before processing. I called the wife. She confirmed, but felt bad I was not in regular touch with them as before. I told her not so! That I was there in October but did not meet them at home. For evidence, I told her I met Peter Udiong at the gate when I came around. Fortuitously, Peter was there at the time of the call. She asked Peter and he confirmed. ‘So, Commander is gone’ was the only thing I could mutter. I did not know what else to say to the wife. What exactly would I say to someone who has lost a soulmate! Routine, but difficult, because of the closeness!

Commotion erupted in my head when I started processing and digesting the information. Given my professional orientation bad news looks good if it could hug the headlines, but this was a different kind of bad news. Bad news that hits at close range! It fetches no profitable returns, just grief. Was I tempted to ask “why Commander?” It comes, even if the answer seems obvious. But then, why a good man, who was as good as a good man could be? The line-up of those who have voluntarily opted to take up his funeral arrangements speaks volumes of the kind of man he was.

Akanimo was known by various sobriquets: Engineer, Commander, Mkpa-mfro, Aqua, the Youth, Enfant terrible, Eyen Mma Matron, Ajen Ukpono, among others. These, and more, represented his character/attributes, a pen portrait of the man. He was a notable professional, a diligent leader, very determined, great in many spheres, a fantastic mixer across board, exemplary, humble and respectful. He was jovial, candid, sincere, diligent, dependable and thorough. He was an easy-going, jolly good fellow.

The first time I heard his friends call him Commander, I was curious. He was neither in the military nor any of the security services; neither was he a member of the Salvation Army. I was to find out later, through diligent observation, that people were naturally attracted to him. He was always there to lead a cause on behalf of the people who trusted him to do the needful. Notwithstanding the frightful dogs in his compound, he kept the doors of his heart open; and was ready to accommodate others when desirable.

We became like brothers when we found ourselves in a team that handled some aspects of Dr Ime Sampson Umanah’s political excursion. He was a close confidant of that great and generous man. Just like the late Dr. Umanah, Akanimo was not only accommodating, but his anger lasts only for a moment. Being human, he was given to anger when crossed, but he never allowed the bile to pour longer than necessary. He was ever willing to lead a group, whether for business or politics. He was always eager to share knowledge that would enhance human capacity and advance economic growth. The title Commander sat well on him!

It is verifiable that Akanimo was a young politician who created waves in the politics of his Etim Ekpo locality and later across the “Abak Five” axis. He was young then, but very daring. He was not just a foot soldier of the potentates of what used to be the Abak Division but was a commander of his own local political environment. He subsequently joined the big league and was also relevant in the politics of Akwa Ibom State. Just six years after his national youth service he was already a council member and supervisory councillor in Etim Ekpo Local Government, from where he became the acting chairman, then chairman of the Council in quick succession. Subsequently, he became a potent member of the State House of Assembly.

Though we had met on a few occasions previously in the line of duty, I really came to know him intimately through Dr Umanah who was also a commander of sorts. Dr Umanah knew how to attract and keep loyal people. Once he was sure of your integrity, you could walk easily through his kitchen and bedroom. If there was one person Dr Umanah trusted intimately, that person was Akanimo. Once in his loop, doubting Akanimo’s loyalty and integrity could be viewed seriously. One of his notable attributes was being tribe-blind. Where someone hails from was never his worry. He looked out for certain attributes that edify humanity: honesty, commitment, integrity and candour. Even in marriage, he ventured away from his immediate cultural environment.

Although trained as a civil engineer, Akanimo was more at home with nature. He loved the greens. He was into large-scale farming. His abodes at home in Ikpe Annang and Uyo are like forest reserves. You can easily walk past his compound in Uyo without noticing a concrete structure. The building is tucked in the woods, the green foliage of trees shielding the brick and mortar. Then the birds, those nestling on the trees and those walking the expanse of the plantation he resided, as home. And of course, other domestic animals that rule the day, but find their levels at night when the dogs are out.

Commitment to a cause and dedication to faithful delivery were like epaulettes on his shoulders. He wore them proudly. From what I knew of him, Akanimo never wasted his time counting costs. Even at great cost to himself he sacrificed comfort and business a number of times. I remember with a wave of nostalgia those days of Dr Umanah’s project. He left his family and businesses in Akwa Ibom State and sojourned in Lagos just to ensure that the project was on course. Oftentimes, he did that with the wife, Ime, just to ensure that both the home-front and the project did not suffer any disability. He would surrender all to ensure successful achievement of a desired goal. Even his home in Uyo became the project’s logistics base, not minding the discomfort to his immediate family.

Akanimo had the visage of an entrepreneur, but a mind for service. It was the latter that drove him into politics. Each time he wanted out of politics because of the vagaries, something kept nudging him. He would still have been comfortable outside it, but to him certain things were not adding up, without it. So, he kept on in spite of the odds. However, like the mourner whose eyes will not leave the snuff box, he was always joggling business and politics. He showed class wherever he was involved. He had the psyche of a leader, not for ego but for service.

So, how do I start saying goodbye to a man who made it big but remained humble, a man of the people! But then, goodbyes are for those on a journey. He has embarked on a journey to the great beyond. His remains return to earth on Friday, April 5. Fare well Commander!

• James is a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.