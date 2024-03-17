Akande wants alleged collusion of criminals with security agents probed

A former presidential aide, Laolu Akande, has urged President Bola Tinubu to order an investigation into the alleged collusion of criminals with members of security agencies like the Nigeria Police Force, Armed Forces of Nigeria and Nigeria Customs Service.

He said this on: “Inside Sources,” a Channels Television programme on national affairs, which he hosts weekly.

Akande spoke on the latest edition of the programme on Friday.

An investigative journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, had recently alleged that criminals connive with Customs officers to smuggle goods into the country.

Soyombo’s allegation is one of the very many indicting security agents of working with bandits, smugglers and enemies of the state.

On Friday, Akande, a public affairs analyst, said President Tinubu must confront the allegation of collusion.

He said: “Mr. President, please confront this.

“And if you have started, continue to confront this.

“It has to be properly investigated and it ought to be dealt with.

“We don’t need collusion.”

Akande also said the trend of security agencies and relevant government bodies working in silos must end if the nation is serious about winning the war against criminals.

He said: “There is an embarrassing lack of coordination.

“I think the President himself has identified that publicly.

“It must stop.

“Mr. President must make it happen.

“He must ensure that allegations of collusion are sorted out, and he must ensure that security agencies and other relevant government bodies coordinate effectively.

“It can be done.”

On the kidnap of about 300 schoolchildren in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Akande said it was a sad reminder of mass kidnapping incidents like those that occurred in Chibok, Dapchi, Kankara and Kagara.

He the President must give the Service Chiefs timelines to deliver on security challenges in the country, adding that the nation needs a decisive leadership approach imbued by courage and forthrightness at the moment.

He said: “There must be consequences for every repeated and all the numerous cases of insecurity.

“There ought to be remedies for each recurrence of a security breach.

“There ought to be new lessons learnt.

“We need our government to assure us that they have a handle of these things.

“That is by the way the very meaning of ‘Renewed Hope’, which is the theme of the Tinubu administration.

“The other time the Senate passed a resolution to go sit-down meeting with Mr. President, with the Service Chiefs to discuss the problem of insecurity.

“That seems to be an encouraging move, at the very least.

“But when is that happening?

“It is so disappointing that after that encouraging promise by the Senate, what we saw next was how Senators had to discipline one of their own, Senator Abdul Ningi, for what is an irresponsible behaviour on the part of Ningi.

“So, the Senate must quickly get back to work of the people.

“That is why they were elected.

“And if some political opponents are trying to put more fire behind the scenes on the issue of insecurity, or any other act of sabotage has been alleged in the past, we hope it is not true.

“We hope it is not true because ultimately law enforcement agencies must do their job even to deal with such people.

“Besides, it is important to state today that our religious leaders, especially those who claim to know some of these bandits perpetrating havoc on innocent Nigerians including schoolchildren, the clerics have a duty imposed on them by God to do everything to dissuade the bandits.

“They don’t even need the government to tell them that.

“The role of all religious leaders is to always pray and then act and behave only in ways that advance our national interest and our public interest.

“All our religious leaders should continue to pray but they must also speak the truth because they are our moral compass, especially now, anything short of that will be averse to their divine calling.”

Akande said tough times don’t last but tough people like Nigerians do.

He believes that Nigerians would surely overcome these series of hardships in the land.