Ajaero in critical condition, may be flown abroad — NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress has said that the health condition of its President, Joe Ajaero, is very critical and may be flown abroad for a full medical examination.

This followed his brutalisation on Wednesday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, during a pre-strike meeting.

Speaking on the state of health of Ajaero, who was said to require comprehensive check after discharge from the Federal Medical Centre in Owerri, the Assistant General Secretary of the NLC, Chris Onyeka, lamented that his situation had worsened and could hardly talk.

According to Onyeka, the Chief of Staff to the NLC president: “The Congress President is in a very critical condition.

“He is so weak and can hardly talk. He almost passed out last night.

“The Congress is considering flying him abroad for a full medical examination.

“There is high apprehension and fear that he might have been injected with a substance.

“Like you may have seen, he was brutally beaten, brutalised and battered in addition to confiscating his phones, monies and other personal belongings.

“We have suspended the action in Imo State because besides the President, other Labour leaders suffered similar fate.

“They need to take care of themselves and recover from the injuries inflicted on them by agents of the state government including operatives of the Imo State Police Command.”