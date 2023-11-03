Police kill suspected kidnapper in Plateau, rescue six victims

The police in Plateau State have killed a suspected kidnapper and rescued six kidnap victims.

The spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, Alfred Alabo, revealed this on Thursday in Jos.

Alabo, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the kidnappers abducted their victims from Gwalada village in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State on Wednesday.

He said: “The kidnappers invaded Gwalada village in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State on Wednesday and kidnapped some residents.

“They moved the victims to a rocky forest between Tumu, Tsaya and Rumfar-Gomna communities in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau.

“The Divisional Police Officer in Jengre, Plateau, led a combined team of operatives, troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), and local security groups to the kidnappers’ camp.

“On sighting the security operatives, the kidnappers engaged them in a fierce gun battle, but they were subdued by the superior firepower of the security operatives.

“Six victims were rescued while one of the kidnappers was gunned down, but his cohorts fled with various degrees of bullet wounds.

“Sadly, one Nuhu Titus, a hunter who assisted the security operatives in the rescue operation lost his life in the process.”

Alabo added that security operatives were intensifying efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects and rescue other victims.