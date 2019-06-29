Niger Tornadoes Football Club of Minna on Friday defeated Smart City FC of Lagos in the quarter-finals of the 2019 Aiteo Cup.

They won 5-4 in a penalty kicks shootout after a goalless draw at regulation time in the match at the Kwara Stadium Complex in Ilorin.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that while Smart City FC looked the better side for most of the proceedings, Niger Tornadoes’ experience counted for much in the encounter.

Niger Tornadoes were the first to miss during the shootout as the kick rebounded off the goalkeeper to hit the post and went out of play.

Smart City also missed their first kick.

But the Minna-based side converted their second opportunity as the Lagos-based Smart City lost theirs.

Thereafter, both sides did not miss their kicks.