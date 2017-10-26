Aisha Buhari to Sen. Misau: I’m still using my old cars

Hajia Aisha Buhari, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has replied Senator Isa Misau over claims that she was given two Sports Utility Vehicles by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

Misau leveled the allegation against Hajia Buhari that the IGP gave her two Prado Jeeps during the sitting of a Senate Committee probing his face-off with Idris and the Police Service Commission on Wednesday.

He said the request for the vehicles was made through the Aide-de-Camp to Hajia Buhari.

She was said to have requested for Toyota Hiace and Sienna.

But Hajia Buhari denied the claim on Thursday on her Twitter handle.

She tweeted: “I am still using my personal cars.”