IGP bought two Prado Jeeps for First Lady, altered retirement date – Senator Misau

The representative of Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Senator Isah Misau, on Wednesday opened another can of worms on the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, revealing how the police boss purchased two Jeep Prado cars for Hajia Aisha Buhari, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, for personal use.

Misau also said Idris manipulated his retirement date.

He said the expected date of retirement of the IGP was fraudulently doctored on the Staff List of Senior Police Officers from January 3 to January 15, 2019

Misau, who appeared before the Senate Adhoc Committee investigating allegations levelled against Idris, informed the panel that Hajia Buhari made the request for the cars through her Aide de Camp.

She allegedly requested for a Sienna and Hiace, but he IGP instead of the cars that were needed, went and bought two Prado cars for the First Lady.

In Misau’s words: “The Inspector-General of Police gave the First Lady, wife of the President, two Jeeps and this came through a letter from the ADC of the First Lady who requested on her behalf that she needed a Sienna and Hiace for personal use, but she was given the two jeeps for her private use.”

Speaking further, Senator Misau also accused the IGP of employing four civilians in his office and receiving the salary of the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

He added that the police boss has also engaged the services of a retired Police officer to handle investigation as against the Code and Act establishing the Force, adding that all investigative cases ought to be under the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in Area 10, Garki, Abuja and not a retired officer.

Giving a detailed presentation to the Committee, Senator Misau said a reporter sought his view when he made the allegation on the information that policemen pay as much as N500,000 for Special Promotion.

He said: “To verify this information, I called some serving police officers who confirmed to the three of us that the information was not only true, but that the amounts paid are up to N2,500,000 in addition to other information.

“I hereby forward for your consideration, the detailed terms of allegation against the Police the Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission: Deployment of Policemen to Private Organisation: Between 50,000 to 100,000 policemen are routinely deployed by the Police to oil companies, oil servicing companies, banks, oil marketers, and private individuals etc, with regular payments made to the police. While these monies are estimated to run into billions monthly, they are however, unaccounted for;

“Today, the situation is so bad that businessmen with dubious characters and suspicious businesses now go about with full detachment of policemen and some with full convoy and blasting siren, especially in Lagos, Port Harcourt and other major cities in the country, thereby worsening the country’s policing ratio of 1 policeman to about 800 citizens as against the UN recommended ratio of 1 policeman to 400 citizens;

“Special Promotion Racketeering by the IGP and the Police Service Commission: The Police Service Commission whose main function is to recruit, train, discipline, promote and retire members of the Force, appear to have left its core mandate to indulge almost exclusively in promotion racketeering. When the IGP was’ appointed, 23 AIGs and above were compulsorily retired to enable him discharge his duty, showing clearly that special promotion is injustice, because it is an attempt to put junior officers above their seniors.”