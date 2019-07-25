The Management of Air Peace has opened up on the landing incident that involved its aircraft from Port Harcourt, Rivers State at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

The position of the Management was contained in a statement signed by its Safety Manager, Godfrey Ogbogu, on Wednesday.

The statement said contrary to insinuations, the affected aircraft was airworthy.

The airline said ongoing in house investigation into the accident revealed that nothing was wrong with aircraft, but attributed the accident to possible pilot error.

It said the pilot landed the airplane harder than intended, which affected the nose wheel.

The statement reads: “The landing incident of Flight P4 7191 at Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Wednesday, July 23, 2019, has nothing to do with the airworthiness of the airplane.

“Our preliminary in house investigation indicates that in a bid to make a positive touchdown as required by procedures during such weather operations, the pilot landed the airplane harder than intended which affected the nose wheel.

“There are no issues with the airworthiness of the aircraft as Air Peace Limited assures of best maintenance practices at all times and spares No resources to that effect.

“The management wishes to assure the flying public that Air Peace has never stopped appraising its safety practices and procures as demanded by industry standards.”