Africa Magic unveils new epic drama series Masquerades of Aniedo as part of 20th celebration

Leading entertainment channel, Africa Magic is set to premiere a new epic series, Masquerades of Aniedo on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv 151 and GOtvSupa+ ch 12) on October 2.

The series is directed by the talented Femi Ogunsanwo and stars, Uzor Arukwe, Chukwu Martins, Adekunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole, Ikponwosa Gold, Uche Nwoko, Imoh Eboh, Mofehintola Jebutu among others. The original Africa Magic series will broadcast Mondays to Fridays at 8pm.

Speaking on the premiere of Masquerades of Aniedo, the Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice West Africa, Dr. Busola Tejumola stated that Masquerade of Aniedo is a contemporary epic series which promises topnotch entertainment for the viewers on DStv and GOtv with a rich portrayal of culture and quality acting.

“Africa Magic continues to deepen our collective connection with our history and culture through great storytelling. We are excited to show these to our customers on DStv and also, our new audience on the GOtv Supa+ package, who have the opportunity to experience more entertaining local content. The series promises to be didactic and entertaining” she added.

Dr Tejumola also disclosed that DStv Compact and GOtv Supa+ customers currently have an open window access to Africa Magic Showcase as part of the Africa Magic 20th anniversary celebrations

Nigeria@63: Online publisher celebrates with Nigerians, calls for national unity

The Publisher of The Nation Reporters (thenationreporters.com), Sodiq Lawal popularly known as Dtruth has joined others to celebrate with Nigerians on the occasion of Independence day.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday personally signed by him.

According to the statement, “I am proud to join in commemorating the 63rd anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence Day. On this momentous occasion, we reflect on Nigeria’s journey, its accomplishments, and the challenges it has overcome as a nation.

“Independence Day serves as a reminder of the resilience, unity, and diversity that define Nigeria. It is a day to honour the sacrifices of those who fought for freedom and to celebrate the vibrant culture, traditions, and languages that make Nigeria a unique and vibrant nation.

“Nigeria has made significant strides in various sectors over the years, from economic development and technological advancements to cultural achievements and sports excellence. As a media organization, we have had the privilege of sharing these stories with our audience, and we remain committed to providing accurate, balanced, and insightful coverage of Nigeria’s progress and challenges.

“Today, we acknowledge the role of the Nigerian people in shaping the nation’s destiny. Their determination, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit have propelled Nigeria onto the global stage. We salute the government, businesses, and individuals who continue to work tirelessly towards building a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.

“While we celebrate the achievements, we also recognize the hurdles that Nigeria faces, including issues of social inequality, security, and infrastructure development. The Nation Reporters believes in the power of informed and constructive journalism to drive positive change. We are dedicated to highlighting these issues and promoting dialogue that leads to solutions.

“As we commemorate Nigeria’s Independence Day, let us recommit ourselves to the ideals of unity, progress, and inclusivity. Together, we can overcome challenges and build a better future for all Nigerians.

“We extend our warmest wishes to the people of Nigeria on this special day. May the spirit of patriotism and hope continue to guide the nation towards a brighter and more prosperous future.”

Masquerades of Aniedo captures a searing story of revenge by a man who is unfairly disgraced by the community while asking for the hand of his love in marriage. He vows to become the revered Masquerade, an ambition that unwittingly turns the peaceful state of Ofuobi to a chaotic community. With ambition blinding him, Muna’s journey becomes a rollercoaster of twists and turns, where the pursuit of status and justice collide in unexpected ways

Stay connected or upgrade to DStv Compact and higher packages or GOtv Supa+ to enjoy this new series and more entertaining local content, simply reconnect by downloading the MyDStv app or MyGOtv app or dial the shortcode *288# to reconnect.