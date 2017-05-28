LATEST NEWS:
11. June 2017 LAGOS STATE27°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
NANJune 11, 20173min0

Related Articles

FootballSport

Alexis Sanchez set to dump Arsenal

FootballSport

Ronaldo keeps mum over twin babies

FootballSport

LA Galaxy target Ibrahimovic

FootballSport

World Cup: Kane silences Scotland’s celebration with late leveller for England

FootballSport

Onazi: We missed Mikel

FootballSport

Rohr: Eagles will learn from mistakes

FeaturedFootballSport

AFCON 2019 qualifier: South Africa stun Eagles in Uyo

FeaturedFootballSport

AFCON Qualifier: Beating Nigeria very interesting – South African coach

Stuart-Baxter-e1489183981698.jpg
Baxter made the assertion in Uyo on Saturday after his team beat the Super Eagles 2-0 at the Godswill Akpabio stadium

South African national team coach, Stuart Baxter, says winning Nigeria in an African Nations qualifier is very interesting.
Baxter made the assertion in Uyo on Saturday after his team beat the Super Eagles 2-0 at the Godswill Akpabio stadium.
He said “We opened up the game in the first half but unfortunately we did not score. Beating Nigeria is very interesting.
“Nigeria is a very good side but my boys prevented them from scoring. We are trying to develop our boys and expose them.”
South African striker, Tokelo Rantie, lived up to his billing as he scored in the 56th minute while Percy Tau who replaced Rantie, scored the second goal for his side in the 83rd minute.
The visitors sized up the Eagles in the first half, took advantage of their slower opponents in the second half of the match stringed crisp passes that sunk the Eagles in their backyard.
Moses Simon, Etebo Oghenekaro and Ndidi Wilfred were easily the best Eagles on the pitch on a day the team failed to fly.
Incidentally, Rantie was the player whose goals stopped the Nigeria senior male football team in the 2014 nation’s cup qualifier.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports Saturday’s defeat by South Africa was the first loss of Gernot Rohr as Super Eagles Head coach.
Rohr said after the match that his boys played well in the first half but were overpowered by the experience of the South Africans in the second half.
According to him, we had difficulties in finishing the match because we made so many efforts in the first half while some of our players were tired in the second half.
Rohr said: “We tried to open the wings and bring power to the team but unfortunately it did not yield fruits.
“I have trust in these boys because they played well in the first half but they could not score. We win and lose together.
“I think the next game with Cameroon will be very interesting. It will be better, much, much better.”


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements

previousReferendum to recall Melaye begins, turn out impressive

nextWorld Cup: Kane silences Scotland’s celebration with late leveller for England

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Read Evans’ lavish lifestyle, his real names

IRT operatives, in videos and photo, celebrate arrest of Nigeria’s richest kidnapper

FG to Nigerians: Don’t pay for electricity again if you don’t have meters

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements