AFCON 2023 qualifier: Super Eagles camp bubble, begin training for Sao Tome clash

Super Eagles’ camp in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State is filled to the brim as all the invited players arrived on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s dead-rubber AFCON 2023 qualifier against São Tomé and Príncipe.



On-field captain William Troost-Ekong leads others in Francis Uzoho, Olorunleke Ojo, Adebayo Adeleye, Ola Aina, Tyronne Ebuehi, Torunarigha Jordan, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Jamilu Collins and Bruno Onyemaechi.



Also in camp are; Wilfred Ndidi, Raphael Onyedika, Joe Aribo, Frank Onyeka, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, Taiwo Awoniyi, Goft Orban and Victor Boniface.

All the players in camp had a feel of the Godswill Akpabio Stadium pitch on Wednesday’s evening.



Nigeria, on 12 points from their previous five matches, are already guaranteed a place in the finals, but must earn at least a point to be sure of topping the group ahead of second-placed Guinea Bissau, who are on 10 points and play at home to Sierra Leone in Bissau.