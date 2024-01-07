AFCON 2023: Jersey numbers of Super Eagles players unveiled + Name, DoB, Club, Role

The jersey numbers of players of the Super Eagles in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations have been revealed.

The African championship, holding in Cote d’Ivoire, kicks off on January 13, 2024 and ends on January 11, 2024.

According to the list released by CAF, the Captain of the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa, will stick with his number 7 jersey with the name Musa at the back, while African Player of the Year, Victor Osimhen, will spot number 9 with the back identification as Osimhen.

Others on the list include Francis Uzoho, who will spot number 1 with Uzoho at the back, while Ola Tina, who plays for Nottingham Forest takes jersey number 2 and Aina written at the back.

Find the full list below: