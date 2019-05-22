Ghana will play two friendly matches against South Africa and Namibia respectively ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt between June and July.

It has been confirmed that the Black Stars will face the two countries who have already qualified for the tournament.

However, the dates of the matches were not revealed.

Coach Kwesi Kwesi named his 29-man provisional squad named on Wednesday evening and will depart Accra on June 1 for pre-tournament preparations in Dubai ahead of the competition.

Ghana will be aiming to win their first Afcon trophy in 37 years.

They have been placed in Group F alongside defending champions Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau and Benin.