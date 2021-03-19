Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command attached to Mubi South Division have nabbed a notorious pick pocketer, Danjuma Muhammed, also known Dan Tsane, while on visibility policing along First Bank Road in Mubi South Local Government Area.

The spokesman of the Command, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The suspect, 49, a resident of Aderawo Ward, Song Local Government, was said to have trailed his target, Buba Bello, into a tricycle from First Bank and suddenly stole the recovered amount from his pockets with tricks.

Investigation, which led to Muhammed’s arrest, equally revealed that the suspect has been stealing from people’s pockets, especially those coming out of banks, cattle markets and other business centres in and around Mubi.

The Command’s Commissioner, Aliyu Adamu Alhaji, commended Officers and Men of Mubi South Division for reclaiming the public space and making it difficult for criminals to escape arrest.

Investigation further revealed that the suspect had been committing similar offences since 2017 in places like Gombi, Song and Bank Road in Yola North Local Government Area.

Nguroje also revealed that CFA1,293,000 and a Golf car were recovered by the police.