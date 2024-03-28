Access Holdings to pay N1.80 as final dividend to shareholders

Access Holdings Plc has revealed plans to pay a final dividend of N1.80 for every ordinary share of 50k to its shareholders for the 2023 financial year.

The dividend payment, slated for April 19, will be made electronically and is subject to appropriate withholding tax.

Sunday Ekwochi, the Company Secretary of Access Holdings, disclosed this in a notification to the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Wednesday in Lagos.

Ekwochi clarified that only shareholders whose names appear on the Holdings Register of Members as of the close of business on April 10 would be eligible for the dividend.

He said shareholders who had completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrars to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts would be paid.

This proposed final dividend brings the total dividend for the 2023 financial year to N2.10 per share.

The bank has also released its full-year results for the period ending December 31, 2023, showcasing an impressive 335 percent increase in pre-tax profit to N729 billion from N167.68 billion in 2022.

The company also experienced an 87 percent surge in gross earnings to N2.59 trillion from N1.39 trillion in 2022.

Access Holdings reported a remarkable 306 percent growth in profit after tax to N619.32 billion, up from N152.20 billion in 2022.