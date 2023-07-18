Access Bank Polo 2023: A grand affair for education, philanthropy

828 828

The annual Access Bank Polo and Charity event at the Guards Polo Club in Egham, Surrey was once again a remarkable gathering of royalty, diplomats, political leaders, the business community, and supporters of Access Bank.

This prestigious event not only showcases the elite sport of polo but also serves as a fundraising platform to support underprivileged children’s access to quality education.

The Access Bank Polo event is held in partnership with the Fifth Chukker Resort, with the primary objective of empowering underprivileged children through education.

The proceeds from the event go towards building the much-needed infrastructure and facilities, ensuring that these deserving children have the opportunity to dream, learn, and grow.

This year’s event witnessed an incredible milestone, with an astonishing 100 classroom blocks being pledged by generous contributors.

This achievement is a testament to the unwavering commitment of Access Bank, its partners, and donors to make a lasting impact in the lives of underprivileged children.

With these new classroom blocks, countless more children will have access to a safe and nurturing educational environment.

Since the inception of the initiative, over 80,000 children have already benefitted from the schools built as a result of the fundraising efforts.

These facilities not only provide education but also serve as a beacon of hope for the future generations, inspiring them to aspire for a brighter future.

Access Bank takes great pride in being a driving force in championing equal education opportunities.

The organization firmly believes that every child, regardless of their socio-economic background, should have the chance to thrive and succeed.

With the success of the Access Bank Polo event, Access Bank remains steadfast in its commitment to creating a world where every child has the opportunity to access quality education.

The ongoing support and collaboration of its partners, sponsors, and attendees will continue to play a crucial role in changing lives and uplifting communities.

The Access Bank Polo with this noble Charity event has established itself as an extraordinary corporate event in London, bringing together influential individuals and organizations for a noble cause.

The commitment to providing underprivileged children with access to education is commendable, and the results speak for themselves.

With each passing year, more lives are transformed, and the potential for a brighter future becomes a reality for countless children.

Access Bank’s endeavours are a beacon of hope, highlighting the power of collective efforts to make a meaningful difference in society.

In attendance were His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse Ill, the 21st Olu of the Warri Kingdom; Her Majesty, the Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom, Olori Atuwatse IlI; HH, The 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State; Mosun Belo-Olusoga, former Chairman, Access Bank PIc (2015-2019); Dr. Ajoritsedere Awosika, former Chairman, Access Bank PIc (2019-2023); Paul Usoro (SAN); Chairman, Access Bank Plc and Chairman, Coronation Capital, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede; Herbert Wigwe, Group MD/CEO, Access Holdings PIc; Roosevelt Ogbonna, Group Managing Director, Access Bank Plc and Amaechi Okobi, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Access Holdings Plc among other dignitaries.