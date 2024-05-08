Abuja school suspends class activities for one week over death of four-year-old

The management of Brickhall School, Abuja on Wednesday announced its decision to suspend all curricular and extracurricular activities of the school to mourn the memory of its late four-year-old pupil, Miguel Ovoke.

It was gathered that Ovoke was declared dead by Excel Specialist Hospital, Abuja.

The medical report, signed by Dr. Akinwande Ajayi, on behalf of the medical director, indicated that he was brought in, “on account of aspiration on meat while feeding at school.”

According to the hospital, the medical team, upon examination, discovered that the boy’s pupils were fixed and dilated, with a nonreactive response to light.

They added that his peripheral pulses were “impalpable, blood pressure was unrecordable, and there was no cardiopulmonary activity or respiratory excursions.”

The report indicated that all efforts of the medical team to revive him failed, noting that he was “Brought in Dead.”

Meanwhile, the school, in a statement released on Wednesday and signed by its management, said it was greatly saddened that the life of the pupil could not be saved despite the timely response of its trained nurse and the eventual decision to rush him to a hospital.

The school said, “It is with profound sorrow and deepest sympathy that we at Brickhall School, Management, and the Parents Teachers’ Forum express our heartfelt condolences to the family of our dearly beloved pupil, Miguel Ovoke.

“We are devastated to report that Miguel tragically passed away on April 24, 2024, following a sad incident where he choked on a piece of meat offal from his meal brought from home, despite the immediate and expert care provided by our dedicated staff and certified school nurse.

“In response to this heart-wrenching event, we convened an urgent meeting with our school community on the day of the incident.

“Out of respect for Miguel’s memory and to honour his bright spirit, we suspended classes for over a week, allowing our community time to mourn and reflect on this profound loss.”