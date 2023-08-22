Abuja impounds rickety vehicles, set to crush them and prosecute owners

The Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) at the FCT Administration (FCTA) impounded at least 20 rickety vehicles, 10 tricycles and 15 motorcycles on Tuesday and indicated that it would crush them.

Its Head of Operations, Mrs Deborah Osho, told newsmen during the raid that owners of the vehicles would also be prosecuted.

They would be prosecuted either for using rickety vehicles, or for operating from illegal motor parks or for breaking the law against the operation of commercial motorcycles and tricycles, she said.

She explained that the raid was conducted to rid the federal capital city of illegal motor parks, rickety vehicles that were not road worthy, tricycles, and motorcycles and to keep the city clean.

“The main goal is to keep the city clean and free of rickety vehicles littering the streets of the capital city.

“Most of the commercial taxis, motorcycles and tricycles constituted nuisance in the nation’s capital city. This is unacceptable.

“We are doing everything we can to address the problem and we will continue to clamp down on all rickety vehicles and taxis operating illegal parks around the city,’’ she stressed.

Osho urged FCT motorists to be law-abiding and to respect all traffic rules and regulations to ensure safer roads, clean city and sanity in the capital city.

In his remarks, Peter Olumuji, Secretary, Command and Control, FCTA Taskforce enforcing sanity in the city, said ridding the city of all kinds of illegality would improve security.

Olumuji said that the DRTS would continue to go after operators of illegal motor parks, rickety vehicles, and operators of commercial tricycles and motorcycles in collaboration with security agencies.