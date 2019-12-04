Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday called on his cabinet picks to be prepared to make the “required sacrifice” as the administration gets down for the task of rebuilding the state.

“The objectives of the retreat are clear, unambiguous and straight forward. It behooves on us all to participate effectively and evolve plausible ideas that would help our administration to quickly chart a course that would make the difference,” AbdulRazaq said in an address to the commissioner-designates, special advisers and other government functionaries at the opening session of a retreat for the incoming cabinet in Patigi, Patigi Local Government Area.

He said the retreat has been designed to sharpen the appointees and place them on a better pedestal to impact positively on the people.

AbdulRazaq was represented by Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi.

The event was also attended by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Mamman Saba Jibril; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Aminu Logun; and Head of Service, Modupe Oluwole; and Chairman of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service, Folashade Omoniyi, among others.

AbdulRazaq said the administration was elected to give Kwarans a new lease of life, hope and take the state to the frontline position in the country, urging the appointees to bring their experience and expertise to bear as they assume duties.

He said: “I implore you all to continue meaningfully to enrich the outcome of this retreat for the good of the greatest number of our people whom we were elected to serve. Though this effort, we would have proved beyond any reasonable doubts that we are up to the task and prepares to face the obvious challenges of governance.”

The Governor asked the cabinet picks to reflect upon the agenda articulated in his inaugural address, saying discussions at the retreat would centre on the priorities, expectations and objectives of the administration.

He said the retreat would adopt the policy thrusts of the government, identify key strategic priorities as well as strategies to achieve them, and review the draft four years rolling strategy plan for Kwara State.

“Retreats of this nature are expected to give participants ample opportunity to seriously reflect on the essence of governance and evolve pragmatic vision that would not only stand the test of time but which would be fully receptive to systematic implementation of policies and programmes to make life more meaningful for our people,” the Governor said.

The themes for the retreat include: Governance and Change; Building a Culture of Growth and Learning; and Exploring Health and Wealth.