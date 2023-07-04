The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday, revealed the new principal officers of the 10th House of Representatives.
They include Julius Ihonvbere (APC – Edo, House Majority Leader), Halims Abdullahi (APC – Kogi, Deputy Majority Leader), Bello Kumo (APC – Gombe, Chief Whip), Adewunmi Onanuga (APC – Ogun, Deputy Chief Whip).
Also Read:
- Abbas unveils principal officers In 10th House of Reps
- 2023 Hajj: 426 Nigerian pilgrims leave Saudi Arabia for Sokoto
- Four hotel employees docked over alleged motorcycle theft
- Court remands man for alleged theft of baby
- Sri Lanka receives $250m from World Bank as budgetary support
Abbas also read a letter from the Minority Caucus which detailed the names of the principal officers.
The letter named Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Minority Leader), Aliya Madaki (NNPP, Deputy Minority Leader), Ali Isah (PDP, Minority Whip), and George Ebizimawo (Labour Party, Deputy Minority Whip).