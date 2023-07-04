Abbas unveils principal officers In 10th House of Reps

828 828

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday, revealed the new principal officers of the 10th House of Representatives.

They include Julius Ihonvbere (APC – Edo, House Majority Leader), Halims Abdullahi (APC – Kogi, Deputy Majority Leader), Bello Kumo (APC – Gombe, Chief Whip), Adewunmi Onanuga (APC – Ogun, Deputy Chief Whip).

Abbas also read a letter from the Minority Caucus which detailed the names of the principal officers.

The letter named Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Minority Leader), Aliya Madaki (NNPP, Deputy Minority Leader), Ali Isah (PDP, Minority Whip), and George Ebizimawo (Labour Party, Deputy Minority Whip).