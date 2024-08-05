Abati carpets Reps Members over call for sack of Kyari + Video

A former Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Dr. Rueben Abati, has dismissed a call by a few members of the House of Representatives to sack the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mallam Mele Kyari.

The lead anchor on the popular Arise TV breakfast talk programme: “Morning Show,” said this during the Monday edition.

The former Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, described the call as “unfair, wrong, and unreasonable”, noting that it is wrong for the legislators to ascribe the problem of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry to just one man.

Abati argued that the NNPC GCEO is not the root cause of the problems plaguing the petroleum industry, explaining that the sector is plagued by deeper structural issues that have been ignored for decades.

The veteran journalist said: “The problem with the oil and gas industry in Nigeria is not Mele Kyari.

“The problem is the way we have run our affairs as a country.

“Leadership is what is required to address these issues, not crucifying an individual.”

While pointing out that the industry’s challenges have been evident since the 70s, yet successive governments have failed to tackle them, Abati praised Kyari for making efforts to solve the problems and should be given the chance to operate.

Also Read:

Speaking further, the notable columnist criticised the sponsored advertisements by a fragment of the House of Representatives members clamouring for Kyari’s sack.

He said: “I think the bigger story is that we have seen some people in the media saying Kyari is the problem with the Nigeria Oil and Gas industry.

He said: “We have seen people put up an advertisement for and against the sack of Mele Kyari.

“No, Mele Kyari is not the problem.

“There are fundamental issues with the Oil and Gas industry in Nigeria, which has been there since the 70s and no government has been able to address it.

“So, it is not about crucifying an individual.

“What Kyari, in my own understanding, is trying to do is to make an effort to solve the problem.

“But to assume that one man is the cause of the problem will be very unfair, wrong and unreasonable way to go.

“So, the members of the National Assembly who are saying they want to take Kyari’s head, no, they have their own heads in the wrong place.

“He is not the cause of the problem.”

Abati said the focus should be on addressing the systemic issues rather than blaming individuals, adding: “Nigeria, and the way we have run our affairs so far, is the problem.

“Leadership is what is required.

“So, the ball is back in the court of the leaders.”

Since the Petroleum Industry Act came into force leading to the creation of the NNPCL about two years ago, the company has grown in leaps and bounds.

NNPCL, as presently structured, has broken new grounds in the two years it has been in existence as the management of the company under the leadership of Kyari has steered the company away from the unprofitable ways of doing business to a more transparent and financial prudent means of administering the entity in line with global best practices.

In addition to a plethora of successes across its business value chain, NNPCL has received flowers for its success and renewed vigour in the execution of the gas commercialisation programme aimed at leveraging the nation’s enormous gas resources to promote industrialisation and boost revenues.

Another key stride recorded by NNPCL since 2021 has been the reversal of losses the company had been suffering.

In 2022, it posted its second consecutive year of profit, announcing N674.1 billion in the 2021 financial period and growing it from N287 billion in 2020.

The figure represented an increase of N387 billion or 134.8 percent when compared to the previous N287 billion recorded in 2020.

The improvement followed the approval of the 2021 audited financial statements by the Board of the oil company.

The NNPCL has progressed to a new performance level from N287 billion profit in 2020 to N674 billion profit after tax in 2021, moving higher by 134.8 percent year on year profit growth.

Post Views: 0