A 70-year-old man, Mukaila Owolabi, on Monday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court, Ogudu, Lagos, over alleged possession of charms

The police charged Owolabi, who resides at Ikorodu Road, Lagos, with criminal possession of charms.

He however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Rita Mommoh, told the court that Owolabi committed the offence on Aug. 30 at No. 448 Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

She alleged that Owolabi had an altercation with the complainant, Joseph Olushoga, a day before the incident and he threatened to deal with him.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mommoh alleged that at about 10 p.m., neighbours caught Owolabi digging a hole in order to bury a live tortoise by the complainant’s house.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of Section130(c) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The section prescribes a two-year jail term for possession of native charm (juju) in order to do harm.

Magistrate O.M Ajayi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ajayi adjourned the case until Oct. 20 for mention.