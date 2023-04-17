Kogi 2023: Dino Melaye picks PDP governorship ticket

A former representative of Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye, has been declared the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party governorship primary election in Kogi State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Melaye polled 313 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Idoko Ilonah.

Ilonah got 124 votes in the Direct Mode primary election on Sunday in Lokoja, the state capital.

The Chairman, PDP Primary Election Committee, Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi, who announced the results, said the primary was conducted under a peaceful atmosphere.

Makarfi said other contestants in the race included Mohammed Kabiru, who scored 121 votes, while Abayomi Sunday Awoniyi scored 77 as Wada Musa polled 56 votes.

According to him, others are Ojaja Gideon-Enama with five votes and Olufemi Olarewaju two votes

The chairman also said that the election recorded six void votes.

He added: “On behalf of the PDP primary election committee, I wish to congratulate Dino Melaye, the winner of the primary,.

“I thank the state party leaders and members for their cooperation and support toward a peaceful primary election.”