The Federal Government has repatriated 69 Nigerians from Lebanon.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, confirmed the development on Monday.

Onyeama said the 69 Nigerians were evacuated with the help of the Lebanese Government.

The 69 persons were made up of 50 trafficked girls and 19 stranded Nigerians.

Onyeama, who disclosed this on his verified Twitter handle, appreciated the assistance of the Lebanese Government and the Lebanese community in Nigeria for a successful evacuation process.

He said: “With financial and logistic support of the Lebanese Government and the Lebanese community in Nigeria, 50 trafficked girls and 19 stranded Nigerians were successfully evacuated from Lebanon and arrived Nigeria today.

“My profound gratitude to Amb. Houssam Diad, Lebanese Ambassador in Nigeria and Ambassador Goni Zannabura, Nigerian Ambassador in Lebanon.”

NAN reports that the Nigerian Government had so far successfully evacuated 1,039 Nigerians from the US, UK, United Arab Emirate, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.