49ers Omenihu arrested over domestic violence 

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has been arrested on suspicion of misdemeanour, domestic violence.

The Monday’s arrest occured days out from Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The San Jose Police Department confirmed the arrest after an incident, where officers were called after a woman reported her boyfriend, Omenihu, pushed her to the ground during an argument.

Omenihu was booked at the Santa Clara County jail and served with a restraining order.

The 25-year-old was released after posting bail.

“Officers did not observe any visible physical injuries to the survivor, she did, however, have a complaint of pain to her arm,’’ investigators said.

Omenihu, who played 15 snaps in Sunday’s 19-12 Divisional Round Game win over the Dallas Cowboys, has been a key part of the 49ers’ defensive unit in 2022, with 4.5 sacks this season, the third-most on the team.

“We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information,’’ the 49ers said in a statement.

