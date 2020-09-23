Operatives attached to the Zonal Central Investigation Department, Zone 13 of the Nigeria Police Force, Ukpo, Anambra State have arrested a 35-year-old man, Sir Izuchukwu Nwabueze, for allegedly claiming to be an aide to the Assistant Inspector General of Police of the zone, Dan Malam Mohammed.

The spokesperson of the Zone, DSP Nwode Nkeiruka, who revealed this in a statement, said the suspect had been posing as the “Chairman of Zone 13 Stakeholders’ Forum”.

Nwabueze, of Ukpo Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, was said to specialise in defrauding unsuspecting traders and bourgeoisies in Anambra State of their hard-earned money by impersonating Mohammed.

Nkeiruka said the suspect has been pretending to raise funds for the furnishing of an unknown residential quarter and for the installation of a sound proof generating set for the AIG.

The ZPRO said: “He cornered Hon. Sir Chris Okeke and High Chief Nwaigwe Daniel, both of G20 Foundation in Awka and collected a total sum of N7,300,000 from them.

“The said suspect, Chief Izuchukwu Nwabueze also obtained with false pretence a sum of N240,000 from Sir Chidi Igor Okoye, N185,000 from Benson Okoye, N100,000 from Umugama village, N100,000 from Prince Okoyeze, N210,000 from Hon Sir Chukwudi Okeke, N50,000 from Prof Anika Sylvanus, a gas cylinder from Chief Nnamdi Egbuha, a horse power air conditioner from Engr Ndubuisi Onwuakpa.”

Nkeiruka stated further that the suspect defrauded Ifeanyi Umeh Lovelyn of N1 million on behalf of the Anglican Bishop of Awka, Alexander Ibezim.

It was gathered that the suspect had also approached one Akunwata Chuka Modebe to join him in the forum to support the creation and activities of the newly created Zone 13 Police Headquarters and allegedly convinced him to pay N1 million on September 1, 2020, which he did into a bank account.

Nkeiruka added that the suspect also approached, one Stanley Chibuzor, the Chief Executive Officer of Brost Global Resources, and collected the sum of N500,000 from him to enlist him in his Stakeholders Forum; N370,000 to purchase an iPad for the AIG; and N1.150 million to furnish the office of the Personal Assistant to the AIG.

The spokesperson said when Chibuzor requested for the refund of his money, Izuchukwu gave him a Fidelity bank cheque of N1,150 million belonging to Chriskwik Ventures Limited of 32, Isa Williams Street, Oke Arin, Lagos State, which bounced.

According to Nkeiruka, the suspect has voluntarily confessed to the crime.

Mohammed implored members of the public who may have been defrauded by the said Nwabueze to report to the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the CID, Echeng Echeng.

He also cautioned the public to be wary of this new trend of criminal activity and report suspicious actions or persons through the Zone’s emergency number: 08060463492, or the nearest police station or Command for prompt response.