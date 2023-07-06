2nd Cycling Lagos: Organiser begins online registration of participants

828 828

Organiser of the 2nd Cycling Lagos on Thursday launched a portal to officially flag off its online registration of participants for the Greener Ride edition of the event, scheduled to hold on October 28, 2023.

Chairman Cycling Lagos 2023, Goddie Ofose said it would attract thousands of cycling enthusiasts for participation.

Ofose, who spoke at the launch in Lagos, said there would be millions of followers, both online and offline, with the event themed: “Greener Ride.”

According to him, the online portal, which is on https://www.cyclinglagos.com/register/, will be opened for registration of intending participants between July 6 and October 14, 2023 and it is free of charge.

ALSO READ:

He said: “Registration for this year’s event is free but to participate, you must have a bicycle and an helmet while the organizer will make provision for the event jersey.”

Also speaking, Bamidele Adeleye, Chief Executive Officer, BrandEscort Communications, organizer of the Cycling Lagos 2023, urged interested participants to complete their registration as soon as possible as limited slots are available for the races.

According to Adeleye: “The children’s edition of the event will hold at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on October 21.

“The 2023 edition is opened to five categories of participants, including professionals, celebrities, children, corporate/veterans and amateurs.”

The Greener Ride edition, aimed at promoting a lifestyle that is environmentally friendly, will end with the Cycling Lagos Corporate Dinner/Awards on October 28 at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.