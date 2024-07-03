24-year-old arrested over alleged defilement of teenage girl

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 24-year-old man, Gabriel Uzo, for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl (name withheld) in the Ojodu Abiodun area of the state.

According to a Situation Report obtained by The Eagle Online on Tuesday, the incident was reported to the police.

The report was lodged at Ojodu Abiodun Divisional Police Station on Sunday at about 4pm.

The Situation Report said: “At about 1600 hours on Sunday, the mother of the victim reported at the station that her 14-year-old daughter, at about 0813 hours of the same day left home to attend a church service at Ojodu Abiodun.

“She stated further that about 1000 hours she called the church pastor to confirm her presence in the church only to be informed that her daughter was absent from the church which prompted her to leave her house for search.

“The victim was afterward sighted coming out from one Hassan Abiodun street and when challenged about her absence from the church service, she informed her mother that the suspect, Uzo, invited her to his house and had carnal knowledge of her.”

Operatives were said to have raced to the house of the suspect, who was promptly arrested.

The victim was taken to Tamara Medical Center, Ajuwon Road, Akute for medical observation and report.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command and a Superintendent of Police, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the development.

Odutola said the outcome of the test at Tamara Medical Centre was still being awaited, adding that Uzo would be transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, as soon as preliminary investigation is done.