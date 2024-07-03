Gov. Sanwo-Olu to declare open COPSUN 7th Biennial Conference

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, will on July 9, 2024 declare open the 7th biennial conference of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-owned Universities in Nigeria in Lagos.

The Conference Planning Committee headed by the Vice Chairman of COPSUN, Prof. Ayodeji Omole, revealed this.

In a statement on Tuesday, the planning committee stated that the conference will attract scholars and stakeholders in the education sector from all walks of life.

It said: “The Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-owned Universities in Nigeria will hold its 7th Biennial Conference between Monday, 8th – Friday, 12th July, 2024 at Providence Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos State.

“The three state-owned universities in Lagos State (Lagos State University, Lagos State University of Education and Lagos State University of Science & Technology) will play host to the Conference with the theme: ‘Effective University Governance: Role of Stakeholders.’

“The conference will open with a courtesy call on the Governor of Lagos State and Visitor to the three universities in Lagos State (i.e. Lagos State University, Lagos State University of Education and Lagos State University of Science & Technology).

“Other programmes of the biennial conference include the formal opening ceremony which will be held on Tuesday, 9th July, 2024 at Marriot Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos State with the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu as the Chief Host while Senator Joshua Lidani, Chairman of the COPSUN is the host, Prof. Nuhu Omeiza Yakubu will deliver the keynote address.

“Plenary sessions will commence after the opening ceremony featuring notable scholars and prominent personalities like Prof. Julius Amioba Okojie, Emeritus Prof. Femi Bamiro, Prof. Dapo Asaju, Chief (Mrs.) Mojisola Ladipo, Dr. Adolphus Wabara, former Senate President, Emeritus Prof. Peter Okebukola and a host of others.”