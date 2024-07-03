Flooding: NDDC begins construction of emergency shelters – MD

The Niger Delta Development Commission has commenced building emergency shelters across the nine Niger Delta states to aid flood victims.

The nine beneficiary states are Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo and Rivers.

Dr. Samual Ogbuku, the Managing Director of NDDC, disclosed this at a one-day workshop in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Tuesday, focusing on implementing a regional flood disaster emergency response strategy.

He said that the Niger Delta was faced with an existential threat due to climate change, which could potentially devastate the region and have an enormous social-economic impact.

Ogbuku said: “Hence, the commission is currently building multi-purpose emergency shelters across the Niger Delta to provide assistance to flood victims.

“These emergency shelters, designed to accommodate over 1,000 people, will serve as a temporary refuge during flood emergencies.”

Ogbuku disclosed that the facility in each of the states would be equipped with essential amenities such as school, hospital, cafeteria, police post, and recreation centre.

He said: “When completed, these emergency shelters will provide temporary accommodation and necessary services to communities during emergencies.

“We realised that displaced people often seek refuge in school buildings during floods, forcing schools to suspend academic activities at great cost.”

The Managing Director said that the workshop, focused on enhancing resilience in mitigating flood disasters in the region, underscored the NDDC’s commitment to addressing the challenge.

According to him, the flood mitigation was crucial, given the region’s topography and proximity to water bodies that made it susceptible to frequent flooding.

Ogunku added: “Coastal and riverine communities, situated in low-lying areas, are at significant risk, with data showing over 100 fatalities between January 2021 and April 2023 due to flooding.

“As we approach the peak of the rainy season, urgent measures are necessary to minimise flood impact, with collaboration among organisations and communities essential in this effort.”

Ogbuku urged for partnership with the local communities, state governments, non-governmental organisations and international partners to tackle the disaster.

Onuoha Obeka, Director of Environmental Control and Protection at NDDC, said the workshop served as a platform for sharing knowledge, understanding best practices and adopting innovative strategies.

Obeka emphasised that the adoption of innovative strategies would strengthen emergency response mechanisms for sustainable recovery post-flood disasters.

He said: “Installing water level gauges and sensors strategically around river systems will provide early flood warning.

“These early warnings will facilitate the timely evacuation of people before considerable havoc is done.”

On his part, Prof. Andrew Obafemi, former National President of the Nigeria Cartographic Association, stressed the importance of sharing information and data to reduce flooding effects.

Obafemi recommenced the Niger Delta Environmental Survey plan as a crucial project to develop a reliable data bank for addressing flooding in the NDDC states.