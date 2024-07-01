2024 Hajj: Pilgrimage, a successful accomplishment — Arabi

The National Hajj Commission said the majority opinion is that the 2024 Hajj was a successful accomplishment.

NAHCON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mallam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, disclosed this at the end of Hajj dinner.

The dinner was put together by the Ithraa Al Khair Company of Mutawwifs, also known as Mu’assasa.

In a statement signed by the Commission’s Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, NAHCON leveraged on the session to review the Hajj season, taking note of the important stakeholders in the guests profile.

Speaking at the event, Arabi said evidently, the Hajj was a success and remains the majority opinion, “even if we respect minority opinion”.

The NAHCON boss pointed out: “Where there was substantial progress, we congratulate ourselves.

“If it is not uniform, we learn from it and leap further.

“Mina was a fantastic attempt, in some places, it was excellent.”

The NAHCON boss confirmed that there were excess camp spaces, but inability to channel the complaints through the right channels prevented full utilisation, adding that acknowledging areas for potential improvement reminded guests that Hajj is not a “we” versus “you” project, rather a collective positive effort of all groups that lead to desired outcomes.

Mallam Arabi advised stakeholders to put heads together proffering solutions to noticeable challenges.

The Commission’s helmsman noted that bickering and accusations are time consuming systems that may prove costly in a time sensitive assignment such as Hajj.

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the Mu’assasa group, Ithraa Al Khair, Dr. Ahmad Sindhi, described the 2024 Hajj as the most successful in recent years.

He attributed the achievement to the collective efforts and dedication of all involved, acknowledging the commitments made by his company and Malam Arabi.

“We made promises and challenged ourselves,” remarked Dr. Sindhi, who added: “As a result of the dialogues, I have honour and satisfaction to stand before you, having dispensed our best effort to deliver on every bit of these promises.”

He disclosed that the Ithra al Khair company brought 60 chefs from Nigeria to cook specialised meals such as Eba, Amala, Semo and pounded yam for the country’s pilgrims.

He described it as an honour when he went round the tents in Arafat, seeing pilgrims praying in their air-conditioned tents and unconcerned about food and water because they were in abundance.

Sindhi defined the development as one of the most satisfying visits he had.

Emphasising the elevated standards set by Ithraa Al Khair, he noted with pride that the unique tents in Arafat and exceptional services provided during the pilgrimage were widely appreciated by his competitors too, whilst drawing attention to the significant changes in Muzdalifa.

The Mu’assasa Chairman reflecting his company’s commitment to excellence, invested close to $200 million to develop Mina tents.

The Chairman of the Mu’assasa group celebrated the NAHCON Chairman and other prominent Commission’s staff for their dedication.

In appreciation, Dr. Sindhi presented gifts to NAHCON for the partnership.

Similarly, the company appreciated the Nigerian state delegations for their cooperation towards success of the exercise.

In attendance at the dinner were Executive Secretaries and Chairmen of State Pilgrims Welfare Boards/Agencies/Commissions, Private Tour Operators, and other guests.

The event highlighted the success and innovations brought up in this year’s pilgrimage.