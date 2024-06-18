2024 Hajj: NACHON Chair to pilgrims: Forgive, where we made mistakes

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Mallam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, has urged Nigerian pilgrims to forgive the Commission’s management wherever it is found wanting.

Arabi made the appeal while conducting State to State visits to meet pilgrims in their tents as the hajj winds down.

He explained that NAHCON is determined to serve pilgrims better.

The NAHCON boss reiterated that if found wanting in their responsibility, the management should be indulged, noting that they are human, therefore, bound to make mistakes.

Arabi noted that NAHCON appreciated pilgrims’ patience and support, without which the 2024 Hajj will not succeed.

“Really we appreciate your support,” Arabi stressed.