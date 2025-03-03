Fasting: Commissioner, clerics urge Muslims to embrace Da’wah, give charity 

Da’wah, “calling others to Islam” is a contemporary and evergreen topic, which requires seamless conversation and engagement, by Muslims.

Head, Department of Religious Studies, University of Lagos, Prof. Ismail Musa, made this assertion in an interview with The Eagleonline, in Lagos, last weekend.

Prof. Musa who doubles as the Imam, UNILAG Muslim community mosque, while speaking at the institution Muslim community’s 20th annual Ramadan Lecture, further responded that Da’wah is an exhaustible topic.

The theme of the Ramadan Lecture is: “The Face and Phases of Da’wah Practice in Yorubaland”.

Prof. Musa responded that what informed the choice of topic was because Da’wah is about ensuring that Muslims follow the guidance of Allah, as He has commanded.

“UNILAG UMC Imam stated: “The second aspect of Da’wah is to attract Muslims and non-Muslims to Islam, to benefit from the immense spiritual and non spiritual resources in Islam.

“Today, one quarter of the world population is Muslim. Those who are Muslims need to practise Islam, the way Allah has designed it; Also, we need to invite those who are not yet Muslims, so that we can all benefit from the Islamic resources”.

Again, Prof. Musa disclosed that the choice of the Lecture is linked to some critical issues among the “Duat” – callers to Islam, specifying that some of them are at loggerheads, especially in the South Western part of the country.

The senior academic noted that as a University, there should be a mechanism to correct the raging shortcomings, especially that the callers to Islam pass through the University system, adding that the Lecture and topic represent “post-training” engagement, with a view to correct the excesses.

Prof. Musa, while speaking on the outcome of the Lecture, said the exercise was very successful by all standards, especially when put into cognisance, the debate that heralded the date, with respect to Ramadan commencement. He added that despite 80 per cent of UNILAG students being presently out of the campus, the attendance was very encouraging.

He added that the Guest Lecturer, Prof. Abdul Rahman Oloyede dealt with the topic comprehensively, such that all the participants have a lot to take home.

Also in an interview with The Eagleonline at the event, Kwara State Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Development, Dr Afeez Alabi, said Da’wah is obligatory upon all Muslims.

Dr Alabi who was the Chairman of the occasion pointed out that the month of Ramadan gives opportunity, such that Muslims’ actions, conducts, should be in the manner, that is calling people to Islam.

“Da’wah is part and parcel of a Muslim’s daily life, just as stated in the Quran – how we behave, relate and conduct yourself, both at work, home and environment we live – all should be pointer to propagation of Islam, which is Da’wah”, the Commissioner admonished.

Dr Alabi who is a former member of UNILAG UMC, called on Muslims to use the period of Ramadan fasting to move closer to Allah, enjoin good deeds and avoid questionable conducts, as well as giving charity in all possible forms, to the needy, so as to empower them and earn rewards from Allah in this life and hereafter.

While delivering his lecture, Prof. Oloyede of Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies, University of Ibadan, indicated that with regards to the face of Da’wah on Social Media, studies showed the platforms need to be maximally utilized to enhance and support the task.

Still, Da’wah content of Yoruba preachers, Prof Oloyede revealed, are diametrically opposed to Prophet Muhammad’s messages, adding that the popularity of topics on Da’wah often, depends on how controversial they are.

He indicated that the intra and inter religions abuses, bickering, personal aggrandizement, denigration of fellow preachers, and at times, outright blasphemies dominate these channels.

Prof. Oloyede said: “The sole objective of a practitioner in Da’wah should be to guide the adherents of Islam to obey and uphold the teachings of Islam as contained in the Qur’an and sunnah. One of the studies on da’wah in Ilorin emirate exposes the rot that has become of social media da’wah.

“Da’wah has been hijacked by politicians and the emergence of various ideological scholars teaching what has been described as strange and relatively unknown doctrines in Islam is polluting da’wah space30. Unfortunately the concern raised by the study is not limited to Ilorin emirate alone, similar situation obtains in other parts of Yorubaland. The reason for widespread of anti-Islam preaching is no other than social media itself because of its extensive reach and ability to disseminate ideas rapidly.

“Social media platforms provide an ample opportunity to effectively counter a lot of stereotypes and islamophobic campaigns that are prevalent in established media where Muslims are grossly underrepresented. However, owing to the conflicts arising from Da’wah contents of many Muslim scholars, unhealthy rivalry, conflicts and intellectual competition that have become dominant issues on social media, not much attention is paid to the needs of Muslims in the current dispensation. This phase of Da’wah practice in Yorubaland could be ranked as mostly unprogressive and antithetic to the ideals of Islam as practised by du`āt in all the previous phases that have been highlighted”.

Prof. Oloyede reasoned that what could have been responsible for the sorry phase of Da’wah is mainly due to ill-training in Da’wah technique or lack of it, obsessive adherence to group ideology, and craze for wealth.

He added that another factor worthy of consideration as responsible for the incoherencies in the message of Da’wah practitioners is the uncaring attitude of many of them, towards the acquisition of latest technology of mass communication.

Prof. Oloyede submitted that Muslim scholars have been misleading themselves by constant reference to magnificent past and utopian future which fails to confront the realities of modern period where rational and national consideration leaves little room for sentimental responses, adding that most of the current generation of social medial “preachers do not know how to fit into the inspiring role models which Allah actually directs them to be”.

The lecture which featured Health Talk and Medical Check-up was graced by the UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, represented by the Dean, Students’ Affairs, Prof. Musa Obalola; a former UNILAG VC, Prof Abdul Rahman Ade Bello; UMC Chairman, Prof. Hakeem Olaniyan, the event’s Chairperson Dr Amina Egberongbe, academic and non-academic staff of UMC, clerics, students and representatives of various organizations.

