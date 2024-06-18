Breaking: Premier League fixtures schedule 2024-25 in full

Check out the full fixture list for the 2024-25 Premier League season, with kickoffs (shown in UK time) only confirmed for the opening weekend.

All other fixtures, with Manchester United and Fulham opening the fixtures on August 16, 2024, subject to change.

The changes are meant for television coverage and European competition.

Friday, Aug. 16

20:00 – Manchester United vs. Fulham

Saturday, Aug. 17

12:30 – Ipswich Town vs. Liverpool

15:00 – Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:00 – Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

15:00 – Newcastle United vs. Southampton

15:00 – Nottingham Forest vs. AFC Bournemouth

17.30 – West Ham United vs. Aston Villa

Sunday, Aug. 18

14:00 – Brentford vs. Crystal Palace

16:30 – Chelsea vs. Manchester City

Monday, Aug. 19

20:00 – Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Saturday, Aug. 24

AFC Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United

Fulham vs. Leicester City

Liverpool vs. Brentford

Manchester City vs. Ipswich Town

Southampton vs. Nottingham Forest

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea*

* Cannot be played on Saturday due to Chelsea’s participation in the Conference League on Thursday

Saturday, Aug. 31

Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Brentford vs. Southampton

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace*

Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth

Ipswich Town vs. Fulham

Leicester City vs. Aston Villa

Manchester United vs. Liverpool

Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Ham United vs. Manchester City

* Cannot be played on Saturday due to Chelsea’s participation in the Conference League on Thursday

Saturday, Sept. 14

AFC Bournemouth vs. Chelsea

Aston Villa vs. Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Ipswich Town

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City

Fulham vs. West Ham United

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest

Manchester City vs. Brentford

Southampton vs. Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Newcastle United

Saturday, Sept. 21

Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United

Fulham vs. Newcastle United

Leicester City vs. Everton

Liverpool vs. AFC Bournemouth

Manchester City vs. Arsenal

Southampton vs. Ipswich Town

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brentford

West Ham United vs. Chelsea

Saturday, Sept. 28

AFC Bournemouth vs. Southampton

Arsenal vs. Leicester City

Brentford vs. West Ham United

Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Everton vs. Crystal Palace

Ipswich Town vs. Aston Villa

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur*

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool

* Will not be played on Saturday as one of the two clubs will be in Europa League action on Thursday

Saturday, Oct. 5

Arsenal vs. Southampton

Aston Villa vs. Manchester United

Brentford vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur*

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest**

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

Everton vs. Newcastle United

Leicester City vs. AFC Bournemouth

Manchester City vs. Fulham*

West Ham United vs. Ipswich Town

* Will not be played on Saturday due to Europa League on Thursday

** Will not be played on Saturday if Chelsea qualify for the Conference League

Also Read:

Saturday, Oct. 19

AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

Fulham vs. Aston Villa

Ipswich Town vs. Everton

Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Manchester United vs. Brentford

Newcastle United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace

Southampton vs. Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City

Saturday, Oct. 26

Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Aston Villa vs. AFC Bournemouth

Brentford vs. Ipswich Town

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea vs. Newcastle United**

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur*

Everton vs. Fulham

Leicester City vs. Nottingham Forest

Manchester City vs. Southampton

West Ham United vs. Manchester United*

* Will not be played on Saturday due to Europa League on Thursday

** Will not be played on Saturday if Chelsea qualify for the Conference League

Saturday, Nov. 2

AFC Bournemouth vs. Manchester City

Fulham vs. Brentford

Ipswich Town vs. Leicester City

Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United vs. Chelsea

Newcastle United vs. Arsenal

Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United

Southampton vs. Everton

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Crystal Palace

Saturday, Nov. 9

Brentford vs. AFC Bournemouth

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester City

Chelsea vs. Arsenal**

Crystal Palace vs. Fulham

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa

Manchester United vs. Leicester City*

Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Ipswich Town*

West Ham United vs. Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Southampton

* Will not be played on Saturday due to Europa League on Thursday

** Will not be played on Saturday if Chelsea qualify for the Conference League

Saturday, Nov. 23

AFC Bournemouth vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace

Everton vs. Brentford

Fulham vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Ipswich Town vs. Manchester United

Leicester City vs. Chelsea

Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United vs. West Ham United

Southampton vs. Liverpool

Saturday, Nov. 30

Brentford vs. Leicester City

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Southampton

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa**

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United

Liverpool vs. Manchester City

Manchester United vs. Everton*

Nottingham Forest vs. Ipswich Town

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham*

West Ham United vs. Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. AFC Bournemouth

* Will not be played on Saturday due to Europa League on Thursday

** Will not be played on Saturday if Chelsea qualify for the Conference League

Tuesday, Dec. 3

AFC Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Aston Villa vs. Brentford

Everton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fulham vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Ipswich Town vs. Crystal Palace

Leicester City vs. West Ham United

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool

Southampton vs. Chelsea

Saturday, Dec. 7

Aston Villa vs. Southampton

Brentford vs. Newcastle United

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City

Everton vs. Liverpool

Fulham vs. Arsenal

Ipswich Town vs. AFC Bournemouth

Leicester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea

West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saturday, Dec. 14

AFC Bournemouth vs. West Ham United

Arsenal vs. Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace

Chelsea vs. Brentford**

Liverpool vs. Fulham

Manchester City vs. Manchester United*

Newcastle United vs. Leicester City

Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa

Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur*

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Ipswich Town

* Will not be played on Saturday due to Europa League on Thursday

** Will not be played on Saturday if Chelsea qualify for the Conference League

Saturday, Dec. 21

Aston Villa vs. Manchester City

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

Everton vs. Chelsea**

Fulham vs. Southampton

Ipswich Town vs. Newcastle United

Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United vs. AFC Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool

West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

** Will not be played on Saturday if Chelsea qualify for the Conference League

Thursday, Dec. 26

AFC Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace

Arsenal vs. Ipswich Town

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Brentford

Chelsea vs. Fulham

Liverpool vs. Leicester City

Manchester City vs. Everton

Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton vs. West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester United

Sunday, Dec. 29

Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Brentford vs. Arsenal

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton

Everton vs. Nottingham Forest

Fulham vs. AFC Bournemouth

Ipswich Town vs. Chelsea

Leicester City vs. Manchester City

Manchester United vs. Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Ham United vs. Liverpool

Saturday, Jan. 4

AFC Bournemouth vs. Everton

Aston Villa vs. Leicester City

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

Fulham vs. Ipswich Town

Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Manchester City vs. West Ham United

Southampton vs. Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Nottingham Forest

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford vs. Manchester City

Everton vs. Aston Villa

Ipswich Town vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool

West Ham United vs. Fulham

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth

Manchester United vs. Southampton

Newcastle United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saturday, Jan. 18

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa

Brentford vs. Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Ipswich Town vs. Manchester City

Leicester City vs. Fulham

Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United vs. AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest vs. Southampton

West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace

Saturday, Jan. 25

AFC Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa vs. West Ham United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Everton

Crystal Palace vs. Brentford

Fulham vs. Manchester United*

Liverpool vs. Ipswich Town

Manchester City vs. Chelsea

Southampton vs. Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City*

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Arsenal

* Will not be played on Saturday due to Europa League on Thursday

Saturday, Feb. 1

AFC Bournemouth vs. Liverpool

Arsenal vs. Manchester City

Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur*

Chelsea vs. West Ham United

Everton vs. Leicester City

Ipswich Town vs. Southampton

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace*

Newcastle United vs. Fulham

Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Aston Villa

* Will not be played on Saturday due to Europa League on Thursday

Saturday, Feb. 15

Aston Villa vs. Ipswich Town

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs. Everton

Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest

Leicester City vs. Arsenal

Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City vs. Newcastle United

Southampton vs. AFC Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United

West Ham United vs. Brentford

Saturday, Feb. 22

AFC Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal vs. West Ham United

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea

Everton vs. Manchester United

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace

Ipswich Town vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City vs. Brentford

Manchester City vs. Liverpool

Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest

Southampton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Brentford vs. Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City

West Ham United vs. Leicester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Fulham

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Chelsea vs. Southampton

Liverpool vs. Newcastle United

Manchester United vs. Ipswich Town

Saturday, March 8

Brentford vs. Aston Villa

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Fulham

Chelsea vs. Leicester City

Crystal Palace vs. Ipswich Town

Liverpool vs. Southampton

Manchester United vs. Arsenal

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur vs. AFC Bournemouth

West Ham United vs. Newcastle United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Everton

Saturday, March 15

AFC Bournemouth vs. Brentford

Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

Everton vs. West Ham United

Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Ipswich Town vs. Nottingham Forest

Leicester City vs. Manchester United

Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace

Southampton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tuesday, April 1

AFC Bournemouth vs. Ipswich Town

Arsenal vs. Fulham

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. West Ham United

Wednesday, April 2

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool vs. Everton

Manchester City vs. Leicester City

Newcastle United vs. Brentford

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace

Saturday, April 5

Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest

Brentford vs. Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Everton vs. Arsenal

Fulham vs. Liverpool

Ipswich Town vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Leicester City vs. Newcastle United

Manchester United vs. Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton

West Ham United vs. AFC Bournemouth

Saturday, April 12

AFC Bournemouth vs. Fulham

Arsenal vs. Brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City

Chelsea vs. Ipswich Town

Liverpool vs. West Ham United

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

Newcastle United vs. Manchester United

Nottingham Forest vs. Everton

Southampton vs. Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Saturday, April 19

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United

Brentford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Crystal Palace vs. AFC Bournemouth

Everton vs. Manchester City

Fulham vs. Chelsea

Ipswich Town vs. Arsenal

Leicester City vs. Liverpool

Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Nottingham Forest

West Ham United vs. Southampton

Saturday, April 26

AFC Bournemouth vs. Manchester United

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Ham United

Chelsea vs. Everton

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa

Newcastle United vs. Ipswich Town

Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford

Southampton vs. Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leicester City

Saturday, May 3

Arsenal vs. AFC Bournemouth

Aston Villa vs. Fulham

Brentford vs. Manchester United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United

Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest

Everton vs. Ipswich Town

Leicester City vs. Southampton

Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Saturday, May 10

AFC Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa

Fulham vs. Everton

Ipswich Town vs. Brentford

Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Manchester United vs. West Ham United

Newcastle United vs. Chelsea

Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester City

Southampton vs. Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Sunday, May 18

Arsenal vs. Newcastle United

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford vs. Fulham

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Everton vs. Southampton

Leicester City vs. Ipswich Town

Manchester City vs. AFC Bournemouth

West Ham United vs. Nottingham Forest

Sunday, May 25

AFC Bournemouth vs. Leicester City

Fulham vs. Manchester City

Ipswich Town vs. West Ham United

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa

Newcastle United vs. Everton

Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea

Southampton vs. Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brentford

START DATES 2024-25

FA Community Shield – Aug. 10

UEFA Super Cup – Aug. 14

Premier League begins – Aug. 16

La Liga begins – Aug. 16

Ligue 1 begins – Aug. 16

Serie A begins – Aug. 17

Bundesliga begins – Aug. 23

UCL group stage draw – Aug. 29

Transfer window closes – Aug. 30

UCL begins – Sept. 17.