Breaking: Premier League fixtures schedule 2024-25 in full

Check out the full fixture list for the 2024-25 Premier League season, with kickoffs (shown in UK time) only confirmed for the opening weekend.
All other fixtures, with Manchester United and Fulham opening the fixtures on August 16, 2024, subject to change.
The changes are meant for television coverage and European competition.
Friday, Aug. 16
20:00 – Manchester United vs. Fulham
Saturday, Aug. 17
12:30 – Ipswich Town vs. Liverpool
15:00 – Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
15:00 – Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
15:00 – Newcastle United vs. Southampton
15:00 – Nottingham Forest vs. AFC Bournemouth
17.30 – West Ham United vs. Aston Villa
Sunday, Aug. 18
14:00 – Brentford vs. Crystal Palace
16:30 – Chelsea vs. Manchester City
Monday, Aug. 19
20:00 – Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Saturday, Aug. 24
AFC Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United
Aston Villa vs. Arsenal
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United
Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United
Fulham vs. Leicester City
Liverpool vs. Brentford
Manchester City vs. Ipswich Town
Southampton vs. Nottingham Forest
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea*
* Cannot be played on Saturday due to Chelsea’s participation in the Conference League on Thursday
Saturday, Aug. 31
Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Brentford vs. Southampton
Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace*
Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth
Ipswich Town vs. Fulham
Leicester City vs. Aston Villa
Manchester United vs. Liverpool
Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Nottingham Forest vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United vs. Manchester City
* Cannot be played on Saturday due to Chelsea’s participation in the Conference League on Thursday
Saturday, Sept. 14
AFC Bournemouth vs. Chelsea
Aston Villa vs. Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Ipswich Town
Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City
Fulham vs. West Ham United
Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest
Manchester City vs. Brentford
Southampton vs. Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Newcastle United
Saturday, Sept. 21
Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United
Fulham vs. Newcastle United
Leicester City vs. Everton
Liverpool vs. AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City vs. Arsenal
Southampton vs. Ipswich Town
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brentford
West Ham United vs. Chelsea
Saturday, Sept. 28
AFC Bournemouth vs. Southampton
Arsenal vs. Leicester City
Brentford vs. West Ham United
Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Everton vs. Crystal Palace
Ipswich Town vs. Aston Villa
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur*
Newcastle United vs. Manchester City
Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool
* Will not be played on Saturday as one of the two clubs will be in Europa League action on Thursday
Saturday, Oct. 5
Arsenal vs. Southampton
Aston Villa vs. Manchester United
Brentford vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur*
Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest**
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool
Everton vs. Newcastle United
Leicester City vs. AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City vs. Fulham*
West Ham United vs. Ipswich Town
* Will not be played on Saturday due to Europa League on Thursday
** Will not be played on Saturday if Chelsea qualify for the Conference League
Saturday, Oct. 19
AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal
Fulham vs. Aston Villa
Ipswich Town vs. Everton
Liverpool vs. Chelsea
Manchester United vs. Brentford
Newcastle United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace
Southampton vs. Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City
Saturday, Oct. 26
Arsenal vs. Liverpool
Aston Villa vs. AFC Bournemouth
Brentford vs. Ipswich Town
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Chelsea vs. Newcastle United**
Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur*
Everton vs. Fulham
Leicester City vs. Nottingham Forest
Manchester City vs. Southampton
West Ham United vs. Manchester United*
* Will not be played on Saturday due to Europa League on Thursday
** Will not be played on Saturday if Chelsea qualify for the Conference League
Saturday, Nov. 2
AFC Bournemouth vs. Manchester City
Fulham vs. Brentford
Ipswich Town vs. Leicester City
Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United vs. Chelsea
Newcastle United vs. Arsenal
Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United
Southampton vs. Everton
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Crystal Palace
Saturday, Nov. 9
Brentford vs. AFC Bournemouth
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester City
Chelsea vs. Arsenal**
Crystal Palace vs. Fulham
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa
Manchester United vs. Leicester City*
Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Ipswich Town*
West Ham United vs. Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Southampton
* Will not be played on Saturday due to Europa League on Thursday
** Will not be played on Saturday if Chelsea qualify for the Conference League
Saturday, Nov. 23
AFC Bournemouth vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace
Everton vs. Brentford
Fulham vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Ipswich Town vs. Manchester United
Leicester City vs. Chelsea
Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United vs. West Ham United
Southampton vs. Liverpool
Saturday, Nov. 30
Brentford vs. Leicester City
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Southampton
Chelsea vs. Aston Villa**
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United
Liverpool vs. Manchester City
Manchester United vs. Everton*
Nottingham Forest vs. Ipswich Town
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham*
West Ham United vs. Arsenal
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. AFC Bournemouth
* Will not be played on Saturday due to Europa League on Thursday
** Will not be played on Saturday if Chelsea qualify for the Conference League
Tuesday, Dec. 3
AFC Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal vs. Manchester United
Aston Villa vs. Brentford
Everton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Fulham vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Ipswich Town vs. Crystal Palace
Leicester City vs. West Ham United
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United vs. Liverpool
Southampton vs. Chelsea
Saturday, Dec. 7
Aston Villa vs. Southampton
Brentford vs. Newcastle United
Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City
Everton vs. Liverpool
Fulham vs. Arsenal
Ipswich Town vs. AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea
West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Saturday, Dec. 14
AFC Bournemouth vs. West Ham United
Arsenal vs. Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace
Chelsea vs. Brentford**
Liverpool vs. Fulham
Manchester City vs. Manchester United*
Newcastle United vs. Leicester City
Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa
Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur*
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Ipswich Town
* Will not be played on Saturday due to Europa League on Thursday
** Will not be played on Saturday if Chelsea qualify for the Conference League
Saturday, Dec. 21
Aston Villa vs. Manchester City
Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal
Everton vs. Chelsea**
Fulham vs. Southampton
Ipswich Town vs. Newcastle United
Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United vs. AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool
West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
** Will not be played on Saturday if Chelsea qualify for the Conference League
Thursday, Dec. 26
AFC Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace
Arsenal vs. Ipswich Town
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Brentford
Chelsea vs. Fulham
Liverpool vs. Leicester City
Manchester City vs. Everton
Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton vs. West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester United
Sunday, Dec. 29
Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Brentford vs. Arsenal
Crystal Palace vs. Southampton
Everton vs. Nottingham Forest
Fulham vs. AFC Bournemouth
Ipswich Town vs. Chelsea
Leicester City vs. Manchester City
Manchester United vs. Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United vs. Liverpool
Saturday, Jan. 4
AFC Bournemouth vs. Everton
Aston Villa vs. Leicester City
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea
Fulham vs. Ipswich Town
Liverpool vs. Manchester United
Manchester City vs. West Ham United
Southampton vs. Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Nottingham Forest
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford vs. Manchester City
Everton vs. Aston Villa
Ipswich Town vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool
West Ham United vs. Fulham
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United vs. Southampton
Newcastle United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Saturday, Jan. 18
Arsenal vs. Aston Villa
Brentford vs. Liverpool
Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Ipswich Town vs. Manchester City
Leicester City vs. Fulham
Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United vs. AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest vs. Southampton
West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace
Saturday, Jan. 25
AFC Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa vs. West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Everton
Crystal Palace vs. Brentford
Fulham vs. Manchester United*
Liverpool vs. Ipswich Town
Manchester City vs. Chelsea
Southampton vs. Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City*
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Arsenal
* Will not be played on Saturday due to Europa League on Thursday
Saturday, Feb. 1
AFC Bournemouth vs. Liverpool
Arsenal vs. Manchester City
Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur*
Chelsea vs. West Ham United
Everton vs. Leicester City
Ipswich Town vs. Southampton
Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace*
Newcastle United vs. Fulham
Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Aston Villa
* Will not be played on Saturday due to Europa League on Thursday
Saturday, Feb. 15
Aston Villa vs. Ipswich Town
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea
Crystal Palace vs. Everton
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest
Leicester City vs. Arsenal
Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City vs. Newcastle United
Southampton vs. AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United
West Ham United vs. Brentford
Saturday, Feb. 22
AFC Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal vs. West Ham United
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea
Everton vs. Manchester United
Fulham vs. Crystal Palace
Ipswich Town vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City vs. Brentford
Manchester City vs. Liverpool
Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest
Southampton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Brentford vs. Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City
West Ham United vs. Leicester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Fulham
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Chelsea vs. Southampton
Liverpool vs. Newcastle United
Manchester United vs. Ipswich Town
Saturday, March 8
Brentford vs. Aston Villa
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Fulham
Chelsea vs. Leicester City
Crystal Palace vs. Ipswich Town
Liverpool vs. Southampton
Manchester United vs. Arsenal
Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur vs. AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United vs. Newcastle United
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Everton
Saturday, March 15
AFC Bournemouth vs. Brentford
Arsenal vs. Chelsea
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
Everton vs. West Ham United
Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Ipswich Town vs. Nottingham Forest
Leicester City vs. Manchester United
Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace
Southampton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tuesday, April 1
AFC Bournemouth vs. Ipswich Town
Arsenal vs. Fulham
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. West Ham United
Wednesday, April 2
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool vs. Everton
Manchester City vs. Leicester City
Newcastle United vs. Brentford
Southampton vs. Crystal Palace
Saturday, April 5
Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest
Brentford vs. Chelsea
Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Everton vs. Arsenal
Fulham vs. Liverpool
Ipswich Town vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leicester City vs. Newcastle United
Manchester United vs. Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton
West Ham United vs. AFC Bournemouth
Saturday, April 12
AFC Bournemouth vs. Fulham
Arsenal vs. Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City
Chelsea vs. Ipswich Town
Liverpool vs. West Ham United
Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace
Newcastle United vs. Manchester United
Nottingham Forest vs. Everton
Southampton vs. Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Saturday, April 19
Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United
Brentford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Crystal Palace vs. AFC Bournemouth
Everton vs. Manchester City
Fulham vs. Chelsea
Ipswich Town vs. Arsenal
Leicester City vs. Liverpool
Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Nottingham Forest
West Ham United vs. Southampton
Saturday, April 26
AFC Bournemouth vs. Manchester United
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Ham United
Chelsea vs. Everton
Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City vs. Aston Villa
Newcastle United vs. Ipswich Town
Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford
Southampton vs. Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leicester City
Saturday, May 3
Arsenal vs. AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa vs. Fulham
Brentford vs. Manchester United
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United
Chelsea vs. Liverpool
Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest
Everton vs. Ipswich Town
Leicester City vs. Southampton
Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Saturday, May 10
AFC Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa
Fulham vs. Everton
Ipswich Town vs. Brentford
Liverpool vs. Arsenal
Manchester United vs. West Ham United
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea
Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester City
Southampton vs. Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Sunday, May 18
Arsenal vs. Newcastle United
Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford vs. Fulham
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool
Chelsea vs. Manchester United
Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Everton vs. Southampton
Leicester City vs. Ipswich Town
Manchester City vs. AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United vs. Nottingham Forest
Sunday, May 25
AFC Bournemouth vs. Leicester City
Fulham vs. Manchester City
Ipswich Town vs. West Ham United
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
Manchester United vs. Aston Villa
Newcastle United vs. Everton
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea
Southampton vs. Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brentford
START DATES 2024-25
FA Community Shield – Aug. 10
UEFA Super Cup – Aug. 14
Premier League begins – Aug. 16
La Liga begins – Aug. 16
Ligue 1 begins – Aug. 16
Serie A begins – Aug. 17
Bundesliga begins – Aug. 23
UCL group stage draw – Aug. 29
Transfer window closes – Aug. 30
UCL begins – Sept. 17.