Billions gear up as Healing Streams Live Healing Services set for March 14

Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is back with another epic edition from March 14th to 16th. This global event transcends cultural and geographical boundaries; all signs indicate it is more extraordinary than ever. Earth-shaking miracles are anticipated, and you won’t want to miss this unprecedented opportunity to experience the power of God l

Staying true to this conviction, the program, known as the largest healing crusade in history, has brought divine comfort to those suffering from ailments that have perplexed medical science and resisted conventional treatments. Attendees can expect inspiring worship, fervent prayer sessions, enlightening teachings, healing ministrations, testimonies from previous recipients, and more.

Preparations for this edition are in full swing, with expectations running high as individuals, ministers, and partners from all corners of the globe unite to spread the word and prepare the world for the massive supernatural interventions and blessings that are sure to unfold during the program!

Vishal from Pakistan expresses his enthusiasm: “I’m thrilled about this edition of the Healing Streams. I know my son will receive healing and be completely restored and whole. I’ve been praying with a few siblings and friends on the PrayerCloud in preparation for my miracle. I’m also expecting countless healing miracles for all who are sick.”

To ensure the fulfillment of Vishai, Andrea, and countless others’ expectations, millions of saints around the world are offering fervent intercessory prayers to God through an unbroken, round-the-clock prayer chain on myprayerclouds.org, creating an atmosphere ripe for miracles and divine encounters during the program. Even more, millions of healing outreaches to the sick and hurting in their communities are carried out daily, resulting in numerous miracles.

During the last epic edition with Pastor Chris and Pastor Benny in October, numerous phenomenal testimonies were recorded. The Word of God was proven with unparalleled miracles, signs, and wonders — and to this day, testimonies are still pouring in.

73-year-old Kirbasa from Uzbekistan struggled with diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease, and osteoarthritis, causing constant pain and making daily tasks difficult.

Despite various treatments, nothing provided lasting relief. With faith in a miracle, Kirbasa traveled to Nigeria for the October 2024 Healing Streams Live Healing Services. During the ministerial session with Pastor Chris and Pastor Benny, the power of God touched her, and she received healing.

“I am healed, healthy, and pain-free!” Kirbasa rejoices. “I no longer take medications, and I can now do things that were once impossible, like clenching my fist and raising my left arm.”

Likewise, Pastor Jamshed from Russia had suffered knee pain for years after a sports injury, making it difficult to stand, squat, or walk without discomfort. Despite medication, the pain worsened, and he often limped. Filled with expectations, Pastor Jamshed attended the Healing Streams Live Healing Services.

During the session, as Pastor Chris prayed, he felt a surge of victory. “I realized the pain was gone, and I could walk properly again!” Pastor Jamshed exclaims. “I can now jump, bend, and do things I couldn’t do before! I thank God for the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris—glory to God.

Reports like those of Kirbasa and Pastor Jamshed are just two of the countless reports of miracles that took place during the last edition, proving that Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever. Whether you need healing or want to witness the extraordinary power of God in action, the Healing Streams Live Healing Services will offer an opportunity like never before. Join the global movement and prepare for a transformation that will leave the world in awe.

As with every episode, the Healing Streams Live Healing Services will be streamed and translated live into all known languages and significant dialects worldwide, ensuring that language will not be a barrier.

