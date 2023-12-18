2024 Budget: Senate gives Standing Committees 48 hours to submit reports

The Senate has given its Standing Committees a 48 hours ultimatum to submit their reports of the 2024 Budget proposal before the Appropriation Committee or else the budget will be treated independent of the committee.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Adeola Olamilelan, gave the ultimatum.

Adeola spoke when he received the budget report of the Committee on Tourism, chaired by Senator Ireti Kingibe.

He stated that the refusal to submit the requisite report by December 20, the panel will be empowered to go ahead with the executive submission.

Speaking on the likelihood of presenting an increased version of the proposed budget to the executive given the number of concerns over limited budget allocation, the Chairman stated that it might be pre-emptive to do so as the actual figure will be made known after the collation of reports.