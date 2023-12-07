2024 Budget: Nwifuru presents N202b proposal to Ebonyi Assembly

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, has presented a proposed appropriation of N202, 127, 918,907. 00 to the State House of Assembly for the 2024 fiscal year.

The proposal is made up of N69,323,178,907 recurrent and N132, 804, 740, 000 capital expenditure, representing 34 and 66 percents of the total budget respectively.

Presenting the proposal tagged “Budget of innovation and progress”, Thursday, in the hallowed chambers of the Assembly, Governor Nwifuru explained that the economic sector has the highest allocation of N90.3 billion, followed by the social sector with N66.1 billion naira.

He noted that education, health and human capital would be given priority in the social sector in the fiscal year in line with his People’s charter of needs agenda.

He also added that more roads would be given attention under the economic sector, especially in many communities across the state.

Governor Nwifuru while commending the House of Assembly for being great partners in the mission of responding to the need of the people of the state, said he would not relent in his avowed determination to make impact on all sectors of the state economy.

Nwifuru stressed: “In summary, the multifaceted approach, encompassing infrastructure improvement, administrative restructuring, and the infusion of specialized medical expertise, showcases a holistic commitment to advancing the healthcare sector.

“These initiatives collectively contribute to the overarching goal of providing accessible, high quality healthcare services to the residents of the state.

“In our unwavering dedication to education, we transcend mere physical structures, weaving a tapestry of dreams for every child to grasp the limitless possibilities of quality learning environments.

“Imagine a student, nestled in the heart of a rural community, now empowered with the essential tools and state-of-the-art facilities to unlock their boundless potentials…

“Our vision transcends the limitations of the past, for we aspire to build not just schools but beacons of knowledge—three model secondary schools in every Local Government, heralding an era where no one must leave their cherished community in pursuit of a superior education.

“We pledge to shatter the barriers that once confined aspirations, ushering in an age where educational excellence is accessible to all.

“At the core of our mission is the relentless pursuit of excellence in teaching.”

He appealed to the House to give the proposal accelerated attention to ensure that its provisions are harnessed early for the continued good of the state.

The speaker, Moses Odunwa, in his remarks commended the Governor for his prudence and steadfastness in delivering on his People’s charter of needs agenda.

He noted that the House in complementing the efforts of the Governor has passed many bills that touch on the welfare of the people of the state in general and the rural communities in particular.

He assured the Governor of the continued cooperation of the Assembly to ensure that the collective dreams of the state are well achieved.

Odunwa said: “As you present the 2024 Appropriation Bill today for adequate actions, be rest assured that it will receive the needed accelerated endorsement.

“Our reason is empirically enshrined on the conviction that each kobo and Naira appropriated will be used for the said purpose.

“This is because you have bought our trust and conviction within your shortest stay at the saddle through your judicious use of public fund and I’m sure that Ebonyi will surely prosper under your care as Chief Executive of the state.

“We will continue to make our contributions towards the fullest realization of your policies and programmes.”

The proposed document was accepted for deliberations following a motion moved by the Leader of the House, Kingsley Ikoro representing Afikpo North West State constituency and seconded by Nkemka Onuma of Afikpo North East constituency of the state.

The proposed budget document passed the first reading at the floor of the House before it adjourned.