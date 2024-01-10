2024 AGM: BSFA okays annual awards for January, wants Alia to honour Ordega

The Benue State Football Association has approved January as a month for its annual Merit Award and Fundraising Ceremony, an event scheduled for Makurdi, the state capital.

For 2024, the prestigious event is already slated for January 26.

Also, BSFA endorsed the hosting of the BCC Lions re-union programme to be staged between January 26 and 27, 2024.

These were among the far-reaching decisions of the association captured in an 18-paragraph communique issued at the end its well-attended 2024 Annual General Meeting anchored by the Chairman, Barr. Paul Edeh, in Makurdi.

According to the communiqué, the essence of the scheduled re-union is to encourage the promotion of a new football team that would revamp the BCC Lions through the utilisation of selected players discovered during the BSFA Chairman’s Cup.

Part of BSFA’s major programmes approved and lined up for the year include Benue State Governor’s Cup, Benue State Governor’s U17 Football Tournament, State Speaker’s Soccer Cup, Rt. Hon. Margaret Icheen Benue State Football League and BSFA Chairman’s Cup.

Others are Coaches and Referees training and retraining programme, private sponsored tournaments in the three senatorial districts of Benue State.

Among the association’s activities, the AGM equally approved the inclusion of women’s edition of the BSFA Chairman’s Cup Competition with the women’s teams expected to receive the same prizes as the men.

“The AGM approved the proposed collaboration between the BSFA and the NFF, LaLiga, National Institute for Sports, Cross Cultures Project Association, Denmark and Ratels Sports Development Foundation, towards the training of coaches and referees in Benue State.

“The AGM requested for a piece of land from the Benue State Government and support to build the BSFA Secretariat. The AGM also charged the Local Government Football Councils to liaise with their Council Chairmen for the identification and allocation of land in their localities for football pitches.

“The AGM approved the Edu-Ball programme of the BSFA and authorised its implementation in primary schools, secondary schools and tertiary institutions in Benue State in partnership with the Benue State University, Makurdi, where footballers are expected to combine education with football for total development.

“The AGM approved the use of football as an avenue towards promoting Benue State as the food basket of the nation and its rich agricultural heritage,” part of the communiqué reads.

While commending Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, “for his incredible support and commitment to the growth and development of football in Benue State, especially at the grassroots, the BSFA AGM however, appealed to him “to honour Miss Francisca Ordega by naming a street after her in the state for making the state proud by her exceptional contributions in her football career.”

On being the first state to host the current President of the Nigeria Football Federation, the association, “applauded the giant strides of His Excellency through the Benue State Ministry of Youths, Sports and Creativity in creating an enabling environment for the BSFA to thrive in its quest to make Benue State a leading light in the football ecosystem in Nigeria. The AGM also appreciated His Excellency for according the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau a befitting and warm reception during his recent state visit to Benue State.”

The AGM attended by all affiliate bodies of the association mandated the BSFA Board to pay a courtesy visit to the governor and present the BSFA roadmap for the development of football in Benue State.

BSFA then affirmed “its unalloyed loyalty and support for the Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau led NFF Executive Committee and thanked the NFF President and his entourage for choosing Benue State as the first state to visit in his scheduled nationwide tour of State FAs. It also pledged the BSFA support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria in its quest to conquer Africa again in the AFCON.”

On disciplinary issues and unauthorised activities of some people who constitute themselves as stakeholders outside the dully constituted football body in the state, BSFA in its communiqué stated that “the AGM approved the recommendations of the disciplinary Committee to suspend the Chairman, Ohimini Local Government Football Council and the Sports Secretary Okpokwu Local Government Football Council for a period of three (3) months for breaching various articles of the BSFA guidelines and framework, thereby bringing the game of football in the State to disrepute.

“The AGM observed and frowned at the illegal formation of football unions in Benue State by some individuals under the guise of football stakeholders and directed that all Football unions not affiliated with the State Association must seize to operate henceforth until the right procedure is followed.

“The AGM noted that Articles 9 and 10 of the NFF Statutes 2010, which deals with membership and admission is clear on how members are admitted as members of football bodies and warned those parading themselves as football stakeholders to desist from doing so or risk being sanctioned.

“The AGM advised the Benue State Government, corporate entities, well-meaning individuals and the general public to be circumspect in dealing with any individual or group of persons parading themselves as football stakeholders or under any name as such body or groups are not affiliated with the BSFA. It noted further that the only body recognised by NFF, WAFU, CAF and FIFA in respect of football matters in Benue State is the BSFA which has 29 affiliate members which comprise of the 23 Local Council FAs, Benue State Coaches Association, Benue State Referees Council, Benue State Players Union, Representatives of Clubs in the NPFL, NLO and NWFL.”

The communiqué drafted by a Committee including Barr. Onwanyi Ulegede and Dr. Iorngulum Malu as Chairman and Secretary respectively, with Moses Lubem Ukpo, Judith Benson as members also noted that, “The AGM commended the BSFA Board led by Paul Edeh Esq, for providing a transparent and accountable leadership and creating an enabling environment for the development of football both at the state and grassroots levels.

“The AGM equally appreciated the BSFA Chairman for his laudable initiatives which included the award of scholarship to grassroots coaches in Benue State who recently graduated from the National Institute for Sports, sponsorship of the BSFA Chairman’s cup which was played at 3 levels comprising the Local FA Chairman’s cup, Board members cup and the BSFA Chairman’s Cup which 10 Local Government Councils competed with Ukum Local Council emerging as winner of the tournament. The AGM also commended the BSFA Chairman’s commitment to the welfare of all affiliate members and his consistent financial support for the BSFA.

“The AGM commended the current form of Lobi Stars FC and thanked the management of the club led by Dominic Iorfa for remaining steadfast and committed to the goal of coming tops in the 2023/2024 league season. The AGM pledged its full support to the club and assured that the BSFA will continue to provide an enabling environment for the Club to thrive.

“The AGM passed a vote of confidence on the Board of the BSFA led by Paul Edeh Esq.”