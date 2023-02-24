2023: PFN, RATTAWU, Igbo Stakeholders condemn killing of LP candidate, others in Enugu

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Radio Television Theatre and Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU) and concerned Igbo Stakeholders Forum (CISF), have condemned the recent killings in Enugu.

They said that the killing and burning of about eight members of different political parties Wednesday night, including the Labour Party Senatorial Candidate for Enugu East, Oyibo Chukwu, was an act highly condemnable.

PFN Chairman, Enugu State, Bishop Chibiko Onyeledo while reacting to the killings, told newsmen that “there is the need for us to love one another.”

He said the act is very condemnable and urged the perpetrators to desist from it.

Onyeledo who is the Bishop, House of Generals International Church, said the sanctity of human life is sacrosanct and as such, nobody for any reason should take another’s life.

“We have observed that communities in Igboetiti Council Area in Enugu State are under lockdown and only yesterday, we see killing of candidate and party faithfuls of different parties.

“As PFN, the increase in killings is condemnable and we appeal to our brothers and sisters who are against each other to sheath their swords.

“Building a house by tearing another man’s own is not building on a good foundation,” Onyeledo advised.

While appealing to the perpetrators to desist from the evil acts, the bishop said “We are all brothers, Igbos and Nigerians, why killing one another?”.

“If you are a politician and you don’t make it this time, you will make it in another time as God’s time is the best,” he counselled them.

He appealed to the electorates in the Southeast to come out and vote, maintain orderliness and ensure that their votes count.

The Chairman added that the PFN has been praying extensively, asking God for free, safe and fair election in Nigeria.

“I personally believe we must maintain peace, unity, truth and justice to achieve oneness, adding the principles will help us in chosing the right candidates.

“No man is an Island as we are interdependent of one another,” he prayed.

When asked if PFN’s call would remove fear from the minds of the electorate in Enugu over the sit-at-home order, Onyeledo said he is calling our brothers doing evil to allow peace reign while the people should come out and vote.

While condemning the barbaric act, the State Chairperson, RATTAWU, Comrade Trish Ezeh, noted that politics is not a do or die game, reminding politicians of the peace accord they signed.

She called on the police to investigate the incident and bring to book individuals behind the arson attack on campaign vehicles belonging to some political parties.

Comrade Ezeh urged the security agents in the state to swing into action and ensure the safety of voters and other players in the electoral process as the Presidential and National Assembly elections comes up barely in two days.

The RATTAWU Chairperson also called for the protection of media workers in the state, who go the extra mile to monitor the elections and file reports for public consumption.

“We expressed the hope that the perpetrators of the dastardly act will not go unpunished,” Ezeh said.

Reacting to the development, the Leader, CISF, Chukwuma Okenwa, said the group is saddened with the gruesome killing of the Enugu East Senatorial Candidate of the Labour Party.

Okenwa condemned the act and described it as an attempt by desperate politicians to disenfranchise the indigenes of Enugu East Senatorial Zone, using the tool of violence.

While calling on the security agencies and the traditional rulers to work together towards bringing the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book, Okenwa called on the people of the South East, not to allow anyone to disenfranchise them using the ploy of violence.

He called on the young people of the region, to turn down offers by desperate politicians who promote the culture of violence before, during and after elections.