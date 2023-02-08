2023: PDP vows to win in Katsina, pledges better governance

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it has all the support and confidence to win the presidential, governorship and other positions in Katsina State at the forthcoming general elections.

The party’s gubernatorial candidate, Senator Yakubu Lado-Danmarke made the declaration at a campaign rally Wednesday in Matazu Local Government Area of the state where he pledged good governance if elected.

He urged the electorate to vote overwhelmingly for the PDP, saying the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) had done more harm than good.

He said PDP administrations at the Federal and State levels would make Katsina State and Nigeria a better place, by the grace of God..

Lado-Danmarke pledged that necessary steps would be taken to tackle insecurity, unemployment, hunger and poverty in Katsina State if he is elected.

He said the socio-economic programmes and policies of the ruling APC had inflicted so much pains on Nigerians that only a negligible and privileged few would vote for APC again.

He talked about his plan to boost the agriculture sector through investment in dam reconstruction, provision of affordable tractors, fertilizers and other inputs to expand the frontiers of the sector.

The former lawmaker also pledged to abolish payment of examination fees by WAEC and NECO candidates and to reduce maternal and infant mortality through free and qualitative healthcare delivery.

He also promised to transform irrigation farming, focus on women and youth empowerment through skills acquisition and job creation among others.

Earlier, the Director-General (DG) of the Atiku/Lado Campaign Council, Dr Mustapha Inuwa, told the rally that the PDP gubernatorial candidate had the requisite capacity to govern Katsina State.

According to Him, Lado-Danmarke also has the enduring transformation agenda necessary for qualitative leadership that would usher in good governance in the state.