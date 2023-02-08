Breaking: Alleged Money Laundering: EFCC arraigns Kogi governor’s nephew, five others in Court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has arraigned a nephew of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, Ali Bello, before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

Bello was arraigned alongside Abba Adauda, Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege, Iyada Sadat, and Rashida Bello (at large) on 18 count charge bordering on criminal misappropriation and money laundering to the tune of N3,081,804,654.00.

The Spokesperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren revealed this in a statement issued Wednesday.

The statement reads in part: “Count one of the charge reads “That you, Ali Bello, Abba Adauda, Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege, Iyada Sadat, and Rashida Bello (at large) sometime in June, 2020 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this honourable court procured E-Traders International Limited to retain the aggregate sum of N3,081,804,654.00 which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of unlawful activity to wit: criminal misappropriation, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 18(a), 15(20)(d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same Act”.

Count three reads, “That you, Ali Bello, Abba Adauda, and Rashida Bello (at large) sometime in November, 2021 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this honorable court procured E-Traders International Limited to transfer the aggregate sum of $570,330 to account number no; 426-6644272 domiciled in TD Bank, United States of America, which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of unlawful activity to with: criminal misappropriation, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 15(2)(d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same Act”.

However, the defendants pleaded “not guilty” to all the charges preferred against them.

In view of their pleas, prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, urged the court to give a trial date to enable the prosecution to prove its case.

However, defence counsel, Ahmed Raji, SAN, prayed the court to grant his client bail pending the hearing and determination of the case.

Justice Egwuatu adjourned the case till Monday, February 13, 2023 and ordered that the defendants be remanded in a correctional centre pending the determination of the bail application.–