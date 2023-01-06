2023: Ex-Kogi State Speaker, others defect to PDP

A former Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Alfa Imam, on Thursday led scores of supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party.

The former speaker of the House of Assembly described their defection as “decisive” and “a step in the right direction.”

Receiving the defectors on behalf of the PDP in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State, Senator Tunde Ogbeha, former representative of Kogi West Senatorial District, said the ruling party had failed the country.

Ogbeha applauded the defectors’ decision to “move out of APC to join PDP that holds the ace, to take Nigeria to the promised land”.

He welcomed Imam and the other defectors to PDP for their foresight, empathy and courage.

He said: “Today, I call on all lovers of peace and progress to come out of their hiding places and join PDP, which when in power, many of you have robust businesses and a good condition of living, unlike now.

“On behalf of the leadership of PDP, I wish to assure you that there will be no discrimination or denial as our party will always welcome genuine individuals, who want the best for Nigeria.”

Ogbeha called on residents of Kogi State to go and get their Permanent Voters’ Cards to vote for PDP on February 28.

Also speaking, a serving lawmaker representing Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency, Shaba Ibrahim, said that the APC would regret losing the former speaker to the PDP.

Ibrahim said: “I wonder how he was able to cope in that toxic environment called APC.

“We are going to dislodge all those that took us from top to bottom.

“Those who have made life unbearable for us in our state; we will send them packing.”

He charged supporters to ensure sweeping the APC out of power.

Ibrahim said: “I wonder how Imam was able to cope within the environment of APC, but I want to assure you of a level playing ground in the PDP.”

Earlier, Imam told those at the venue of the event he was overwhelmed by the warm reception given to him by the PDP and regretted staying far too long with the ruling party, which, he said, had disappointed many Nigerians with its style of leadership.

The former lawmaker explained that their movement to PDP was not to seek for an alternative to the APC, “rather a move to a party that has structure and organised leadership”.

Imam commended Ogbeha for his leadership quality in Lokoja Local Government Area, Kogi State and Nigeria in general.

He recalled that in 2014, they campaigned against PDP, but were perplexed that Nigeria has witnessed more hell under the ruling APC.

Imam assured that PDP would win convincingly in February’s election, adding that his journey to PDP was a privilege and not a right.