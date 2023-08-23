2023: Atiku in final battle to ditch Tinubu, accuses President of perjury 

An American Lawyer, Angela M. Liu said she has ample evidence against President Bola Tinubu, over alleged perjury.

Liu, a Counsel to a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar alleged that there are proofs and exhibits that Tinubu lied on oath.

The allegation is contained in the application by Atiku for an order directing discovery from Chicago State University, to the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division, pursuant to 28 USC & 1782.

Given the information and trust in applicant’s case against the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC that is currently pending, Liu pointed out that Atiku and the opposition Peoples Democratic party PDP have raised the allegations.

Liu’s declaration which is in support of Atiku’s application indicated that Tinubu’s Counsel submitted a certification claiming from Jamar, the Deputy General Counsel. The declaration said President Tinubu presented educational and immigration records in election defence.

The Lawyer’s declaration has, as an exhibit, a true and correct copy to the reply from General Counsel, Gramont, denying his request, dated July 10, 2022.

“My Chicago colleague obtained a returned file-stamped copy of the subpoena at issue from the Clerk July 11, 2023”.

Liu’s declaration reads in part: “On July 12, 2023, I was directed to personally serve the subpoena…with affidavit of service

“On July 19, 2023, without contacting applicant’s counsel or even filing a motion to intervene or an appearance in the Cook County Court proceeding…Counsel for Mr Tinubu at the Law firm of Henderson Parks filed a motion to strike the petition quash the subpoena and for sanctions against applicant’s counsel.

“Applicant initially opposed the motion. However, with the deadline approaching in applicant lawsuit in Nigeria and with uncertainty as to the timing by which the Cook County proceeding would be notified.

“Mr Tinubu on July 27 2023 that he would withdraw the Cook County Court petition and subpoena, the undersigned counsel advised Mr Tinubu and SU’S Counsel that the applicant intended to file a petition…and would stipulate Mr Tinubu’s intervention.

“The next day on July 28, 2023, applicant filed a filed a motion for voluntary dismissal withdrawal of application.

“Pursuant to 28 USC…I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of United States of America that the foregoing is true and correct to the best of my knowledge, information and belief”.