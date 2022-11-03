2023: 19 Northern States Movement for Kashim Shettima eyes 20m votes from region

A group under the aegis, 19 Northern States Movement For Kashim Shettima has on Thursday November 3, 2022, vowed to deliver 20 million votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima in the 2023 polls, which is months away.

This is just as Christian cleric from the 19 Northern states converged on Kaduna and delivered a letter to Senator Shettima on their expectations if he emerges winner, while assuring of their support.

DG, 19 Northern States Movement For Kashim Shettima, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu, in his response to the turn out of the clerics, said that initially, the group was bent on delivering 16 million votes for APC in the presidential elections next year, but with the overwhelming support from the Christian clerics, he is vowing to deliver nothing short of 20 million votes.

“I am excited about the love Christians have for Tinubu/Shettima.

“We promised that we were going to deliver 16m votes across 19 Northern states, with support of Christians from 19 Northern states, because of the key role, we are now going to give Tinubu 20m votes across 19 Northern states,” he said.

He promised to deliver the letter presented to him by the cleric from the 19 Northern states to Senator Kashim Shettima, assuring them that they would get positive feedback.

Earlier, the cleric who were mainly youth, were of the opinion that the APC joint ticket of Tinubu/Shettima will reset Nigeria for progress and unity.

Bishop Monday Yaknat in a welcome address, said that the church is not against APC, and is also not fighting APC.

“As ministers of the gospel, we are fathers, we belong to everybody. If APC comes to us, we pray with them, if any other party comes to us, we pray with them. We will present a letter to Shettima and assure him that we will stand behind him, we will support him and if God gives him victory, he should remember that,” he said.

Bishop Monday Yaknat who is the Executive Director of Hope For Handicap Persons Foundation, thanked those that attended.

“I know most Christians don’t want to hear the name APC, but the fact is that some of us must be there.

“DG did not give me one Naira, but he has assured us that all of us would be carried along. He assured us that after the programme, 20 bishops will be picked and handed over to Shettima.

“We are not doing this as politicians; we are doing this as a Church. We are not saying everybody must vote for APC, but I am assuring you that some of us will vote APC, including my humble self.

“For those of you coming here for the first time, we have a group of ministers that are involved in politics. We are insisting pastors should be involved in politics. If you feel you are interested, you can join our group, we don’t only do politics, we encourage and help ourselves, especially those that are just starting.”

Earlier in a corporate prayer session anchored by Bishop Sam Alaku from Gospel Ambassadors Outreach Ministry, Nasarawa Eggon, Nasarawa State, he said that they were there to honour the call of the DG 19 Northern States Movement For Kashim Shettima.

He said, “This movement we believe is the only group that will bring unity in the 19 Northern States based on the love and passion they have. We therefore, encourage our Christian faithful to support the Vice Presidential candidate of Shettima and Tinubu.

“I believe as followers of Christ and church workers, their aim has been achieved and we promise to give him the support, if elected president,” he said.

The group with its motto, “Empowering Northern Organisations, declared this at the Bajju Town Hall in Kaduna metropolis, where Christian clerics from different denominations were present, as well as other faithful.

The meeting started with a praise worship session, where several popular songs were chorused.





